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Nora Fatehi takes her biggest global stage yet with FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony performance

The appearance marks a significant moment in her life

Nora Fatehi

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by Canada

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nora Fatehi will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto on 12 June.
  • She is expected to share the stage with international music stars including Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Burna Boy.
  • The appearance marks a significant moment in the entertainer’s growing international career.

From Bollywood star to World Cup performer

Nora Fatehi is set to add another major international achievement to her career after securing a performance slot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

The performer will appear in Toronto on 12 June as part of the tournament's opening celebrations, placing her among a line-up of globally recognised artists. The event is expected to be watched by millions around the world, making it one of the biggest stages of Fatehi's career.

Having built a reputation through chart-topping songs, dance performances and international collaborations, she continues to broaden her reach beyond the Indian entertainment industry.

Sharing the spotlight with global music icons

According to reports, Fatehi will perform alongside artists including Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Burna Boy during the ceremony.

The opening event is expected to blend music, culture and sport ahead of the start of the month-long football tournament.

For Fatehi, the invitation reflects her growing visibility on the international entertainment circuit and her ability to connect with audiences across different markets.

Spotlight arrives amid public speculation

The announcement comes at a time when the performer has also been attracting attention away from the stage.

Recent speculation linked Fatehi to Moroccan football goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after photographs and videos of the pair in Casablanca circulated online. The reports generated considerable discussion on social media, though neither party has publicly addressed the rumours.

The latest claims followed earlier speculation connecting Fatehi with another Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

World Cup countdown gathers pace

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by Canada, the United States and Mexico between 11 June and 19 July.

Toronto is preparing for a series of celebrations around the tournament, including the FIFA Fan Festival at The Bentway and Fort York. The events are designed to bring together fans through music, culture and football ahead of Canada's involvement in the competition.

As the countdown continues, Fatehi's appearance at the opening ceremony places her among a select group of performers chosen to launch one of the world's most watched sporting events.

fifa world cup 2026canadanora fatehi
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