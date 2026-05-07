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Nora Fatehi to Face NCW Over 'Sarke Chunar' Controversy

The makers of Sarke Chunar faced mounting criticism soon after the Hindi version launched

Nora Fatehi to Face NCW Over 'Sarke Chunar' Controversy

The controversy centres on the song Sarke Chunar from KD The Devil

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Nora Fatehi is set to appear before the National Commission for Women on Thursday
  • The controversy centres on the song Sarke Chunar from KD The Devil
  • Sanjay Dutt had earlier apologised to the Commission over the issue

The controversy around Sarke Chunar has taken another turn, with Nora Fatehi scheduled to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) after being summoned over the song’s alleged portrayal of women.

The track, featured in the Kannada film KD The Devil, sparked criticism after the Hindi version was released online in March. Complaints over the song’s lyrics and visuals led to growing backlash, prompting the makers to later remove the Hindi version from YouTube. Despite this, clips of the song continued circulating across social media platforms.

Nora Fatehi to appear before Commission

In a statement, the NCW confirmed that Fatehi would appear before the panel at 11:30am on Thursday in connection with the matter. The actor had earlier missed a scheduled hearing after informing the Commission that she was overseas and requesting a new date.

Fatehi has also publicly distanced herself from the Hindi adaptation of the song. She stated that she had only filmed the Kannada version and claimed her approval had not been sought before the Hindi version was released.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier issued apology

Last month, Sanjay Dutt appeared before the Commission regarding the same controversy. During the hearing, the NCW reportedly questioned the makers about accountability, intent and the alleged vulgarity in the song’s presentation.

Dutt later submitted a written apology, saying he regretted any unintended offence caused. As part of a corrective step discussed during the proceedings, the actor also committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girls.

Song controversy continues around KD The Devil

The makers of Sarke Chunar faced mounting criticism soon after the Hindi version launched on March 15. The song drew objections over what many described as sexually explicit lyrics and the broader representation of women in the video.

Following the uproar, the lyricist, singer and director associated with the track issued apologies. KD The Devil, originally made in Kannada, is being released in multiple languages including Hindi.

controversy sanjay dutt apology nora fatehi

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