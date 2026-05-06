Salman Khan’s upcoming film eyes Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna for villain role

Highlights

Salman Khan to headline SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally

Makers reportedly considering Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna for the antagonist’s role

Film is being planned as a major Eid 2027 release

Casting choice expected to shape the tone of the action drama

Villain hunt sharpens for Salman Khan’s next

Casting for the primary antagonist in SVC63, starring Salman Khan, is reportedly down to two strong contenders, signalling the scale at which the project is being mounted.

According to reports, the makers are weighing up Fahadh Faasil and Akshaye Khanna for the role of the film’s central villain. Both actors bring distinct screen personas, making the final decision a crucial one for the film’s narrative balance.

Fahadh Faasil, known for his layered performances in Malayalam cinema, would bring a more internalised, unpredictable edge to the antagonist. His recent work has positioned him as one of the most versatile actors across industries.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna has built a reputation for playing composed yet menacing characters, often grounding his roles in sharp dialogue delivery and restraint. His inclusion would point towards a more calculated and controlled adversary.

Director Vamshi Paidipally’s big-scale plans

The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is expected to be a high-profile addition to Salman Khan’s filmography, with an eye on a festive Eid 2027 release.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the focus on securing a strong antagonist suggests a narrative built around a central conflict between hero and villain.

A casting decision that could define the film

With SVC63 still in development, the choice between Fahadh Faasil and Akshaye Khanna is likely to influence not just the tone of the film, but also its wider appeal across audiences.

An official confirmation on the casting is awaited, as the project continues to take shape ahead of its planned release window.