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Smriti Mandhana’s friend accuses Palash Muchhal of cheating and caste abuse as dispute turns criminal

Police begin action as investigation continues

Smriti Mandhana’s friend accuses Palash Muchhal of cheating and caste abuse as dispute turns criminal

Case registered under SC/ST Atrocities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

X/ MissionAmbedkar
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Palash Muchhal accused of cheating and caste abuse in Sangli complaint
  • Dispute centres on investment of around £24,000 in film Nazariya
  • Case registered under SC/ST Atrocities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
  • Police begin action as investigation continues

From film financing to criminal complaint

A financial arrangement linked to the film Nazariya has escalated into a criminal case, with Palash Muchhal facing allegations of cheating alongside caste abuse.

The complaint, filed in Sangli by social worker Vignyan Mane, centres on an investment of approximately £24,000, which he claims was taken under the promise of returns but not repaid. What began as a film-related transaction has now moved into a legal dispute.

Mane, who is also a childhood acquaintance of cricketer Smriti Mandhana, alleged that Muchhal persuaded him to invest in the project, which was completed in 2024. Despite repeated follow-ups, he claims the money was not returned.

Allegations of caste abuse and threats

According to the complaint, a meeting in Sangli in November 2025 led to the realisation that he had been deceived. Mane further alleged that casteist remarks were made during this interaction, forming the basis for charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also claimed that threats of physical harm were made through contacts in Mumbai when he sought repayment, describing the experience as mentally distressing.

Police have registered the case under Section 3(1)(R)(S) of the SC/ST Act, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to intimidation and related offences.

Investigation under way amid personal backdrop

Police teams from Sangli City Police Station have been dispatched to locate and arrest the accused, with further investigation ongoing. Authorities are examining both the financial aspects of the alleged cheating and the caste abuse claims.

The developments come months after Muchhal’s planned wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off in December 2025, following a scheduled ceremony in November that did not take place.

While the legal case is separate, the timing places renewed attention on both his professional and personal life, as the investigation continues.

legal actioncaste discriminationsmriti mandhanapalash muchhal

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