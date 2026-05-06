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Tarang Hardikar and Kanan Gill mark south Asian presence in Soho Theatre’s Fringe 2026 line-up

Hardikar makes Edinburgh debut, Gill returns with a new show

Tarang Hardikar and Kanan Gill mark south Asian presence in Soho Theatre’s Fringe 2026 line-up

Tarang Hardikar and Kanan Gill headline south Asian representation

Soho Theatre
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Tarang Hardikar and Kanan Gill headline south Asian representation
  • Hardikar makes Edinburgh debut, Gill returns with a new show
  • Wider Fringe landscape also features British Asian names beyond Soho’s core programme
  • Soho Theatre continues push to platform Indian and international talent

A focused south Asian spotlight within a global programme

Among the 18 shows unveiled by Soho Theatre for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, two names stand out in terms of south Asian representation: Tarang Hardikar and Kanan Gill.

Their inclusion is not incidental. Soho Theatre has, in recent years, positioned itself as a key platform for Indian comedians entering the UK and global circuit, and the 2026 programme continues that trajectory.

A debut shaped by identity and observation

Hardikar arrives at the Fringe with If I’m Not Wrong, marking his first appearance at the festival. The show draws from his later-in-life autism diagnosis and personal fixations, placing introspection alongside observational humour.

His debut follows a strong run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and forms part of Soho Theatre’s broader effort to introduce Indian stand-up voices to UK audiences.

Gill, already a familiar name on international stages, returns with Not This Again, bringing his brand of existential and observational comedy. His presence signals continuity, contrasting with Hardikar’s debut by representing an established south Asian voice with a global following.

Together, the two acts create a dual narrative: one of arrival and one of consolidation.

Beyond Soho: a wider British Asian fringe

While Soho Theatre’s own programme features two south Asian comedians, the wider Fringe ecosystem adds further layers of representation. Performers of Asian heritage appear across venues, reinforcing the scale and diversity of the festival beyond curated line-ups.

A pipeline that runs through Soho

Within Soho Theatre’s programme, the emphasis is clear. The inclusion of Hardikar and Gill reflects a deliberate pipeline that connects India’s stand-up scene with UK stages.

That approach has become part of the venue’s identity, with its Fringe slate acting as both a showcase and a testing ground for talent crossing borders.

south asiansoho theatreindian diasporastandup comedians

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