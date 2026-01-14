Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Three Lighthouse members convicted for harassing BBC journalist over cult documentary

Men turned up at presenter Catrin Nye's home after she investigated group for 'A Very British Cult' series

Three Lighthouse members convicted for harassing BBC journalist over cult documentary

The case centred on their targeting of Nye after she presented programmes raising concerns about Lighthouse

iStock - Representative image
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 14, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Three Lighthouse members found guilty of harassment without violence at Stratford Magistrates' Court.
  • Group hired private investigator to find BBC journalist Catrin Nye's home address.
  • Defendants staged protests at BBC offices and made multiple visits to Nye's residence.

Three members of Lighthouse have been convicted of harassing BBC journalist Catrin Nye, who investigated the group for the 2023 documentary and podcast series "A Very British Cult".

Kristofer Deichler, 47, Jatinder Kamra, 46, and Sukhraj Singh, 39, were all found guilty of harassment without violence at Stratford Magistrates' Court.

The case centred on their targeting of Nye after she presented programmes raising concerns about Lighthouse and allegations regarding how its leadership treated people attempting to leave.

District Judge Susan Holdham heard how the men staged demonstrations outside BBC offices in central London, holding placards accusing the corporation and Nye of shielding child abusers and racists.

Members chanted "Stop paedophilia at the BBC" and shouted at staff, asking if they had "any shame".

Court hears impact

However, prosecutors argued the men "crossed the line" when they began visiting Nye's home in summer 2024. The court heard Lighthouse had hired a private investigator to trace her address.

The men travelled to her house, rang the doorbell, and recorded themselves attempting to deliver a Bible and letter. When nobody answered, they posted leaflets to neighbours showing Nye's name and photograph.

They returned days later at 8am, waiting until Nye's partner left with their two small children before calling again. Nye, who was inside with a security guard, did not answer.

The defendants claimed they were acting as "citizen journalists" producing their own documentary in response.

Sukhraj Singh told the court he had lost clients and income after the broadcast and was now living on benefits. He said, "justice would be for the BBC to apologise and broadcast the facts to the audience".

Both Nye and her partner gave evidence from behind a screen about the impact on their family.

Nye said she became unwilling to leave home with her children and was reduced to a "paranoid" state. The couple installed CCTV and a Ring doorbell at their property.

Finding all three guilty, Judge Holdham said the visits "were intimidatory as well as retaliatory" and constituted harassment. The men were bailed and will be sentenced on February (2).

A BBC spokesperson noted, "A free and independent press is fundamental to a democratic society, and it is essential that journalists are able to carry out their work without intimidation, harassment or abuse."

bbcfreedom of presslighthouse groupharassment

Related News

Russian oil
News

Russia seeks new routes 'to keep oil flowing to India'

Patel brothers open Waymade nursing institute in Gujarat
News

Patel brothers open Waymade nursing institute in Gujarat

US visa
News

US revokes 100,000 visas in 2025, including student permits

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds
News

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds

More For You

Tata Steel worker dies following incident at Corby plant, investigation underway

The Corby steel sector once employed thousands but now supports around 500 workers

Getty Images

Tata Steel worker dies following incident at Corby plant, investigation underway

Highlights

  • Worker fatally injured at Tata Steel's Corby plant, which has been closed for 24 hours.
  • Northamptonshire Police called to Weldon Road site at approximately 13:00 GMT.
  • Health and Safety Executive investigating incident alongside police.

A Tata Steel worker has died following an incident at the company's Corby plant in Northamptonshire.

The firm confirmed the employee was fatally injured at the Weldon Road site, which has been temporarily closed while investigations continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us