Nora Fatehi’s ‘KD: The Devil’ song taken down amid backlash over lyrics and visuals

Highlights

Nora Fatehi’s song from KD: The Devil made private on YouTube shortly after release



Criticism centres on alleged suggestive lyrics and visuals



National Human Rights Commission reportedly issues notices following complaints



Swift backlash forces takedown

A song featuring Nora Fatehi from KD: The Devil has been taken down from YouTube within a day of its release after drawing sharp criticism online.

Titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Hindi version: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke), the track was made private following complaints about its tone and presentation. The video, which also features Sanjay Dutt, now shows as unavailable on the platform. Lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam, with music by Arjun Janya.

Criticism over lyrics and visual

Set in a dance bar, the song shows Fatehi performing in a ghagra choli, with a hook step involving her pallu gaining quick traction online. While it drew attention, it also triggered backlash.

Viewers criticised the use of double entendre and described the visuals as inappropriate, with objections surfacing across social media soon after release. The intensity of the response appears to have prompted the makers to pull the video.

Official reaction and film context

The issue escalated after comments from Priyank Kanungo of the National Human Rights Commission, who questioned the suitability of the content for family viewing. Reports suggest notices have been issued to the filmmakers.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a period action film set in 1970s Bengaluru, following the rise of a small-time criminal. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, alongside Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.