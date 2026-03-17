Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nora Fatehi’s ‘KD: The Devil’ song taken down amid backlash over lyrics and visuals

National Human Rights Commission reportedly issues notices following complaints

Nora Fatehi

Titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Hindi version: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke)

X/MissMalini
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Nora Fatehi’s song from KD: The Devil made private on YouTube shortly after release
  • Criticism centres on alleged suggestive lyrics and visuals
  • National Human Rights Commission reportedly issues notices following complaints

Swift backlash forces takedown

A song featuring Nora Fatehi from KD: The Devil has been taken down from YouTube within a day of its release after drawing sharp criticism online.

Titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Hindi version: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke), the track was made private following complaints about its tone and presentation. The video, which also features Sanjay Dutt, now shows as unavailable on the platform. Lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam, with music by Arjun Janya.

Criticism over lyrics and visual

Set in a dance bar, the song shows Fatehi performing in a ghagra choli, with a hook step involving her pallu gaining quick traction online. While it drew attention, it also triggered backlash.

Viewers criticised the use of double entendre and described the visuals as inappropriate, with objections surfacing across social media soon after release. The intensity of the response appears to have prompted the makers to pull the video.

Official reaction and film context

The issue escalated after comments from Priyank Kanungo of the National Human Rights Commission, who questioned the suitability of the content for family viewing. Reports suggest notices have been issued to the filmmakers.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a period action film set in 1970s Bengaluru, following the rise of a small-time criminal. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, alongside Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.

controversyvulgar languagelegal actionkd the devil songnora fatehi

Related News

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us