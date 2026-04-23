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Jimmy Bullard’s jungle exit has become 'I'm a Celebrity... South Africa’s' biggest controversy

What began as a routine Bushtucker Trial quickly became the defining controversy

Jimmy Bullard’s jungle exit has become 'I'm a Celebrity... South Africa’s' biggest controversy

The controversy did not end when filming stopped

X/ ImACelebUKGoss
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Jimmy Bullard quit a Bushtucker Trial midway through, triggering a heated clash with Adam Thomas
  • The fallout reportedly continued off-screen, with claims of legal action and a dispute over show payments
  • ITV has denied claims that key moments were edited unfairly

A trial exit changed the mood of the series

What began as a routine Bushtucker Trial quickly became the defining controversy of I'm a Celebrity... South Africa.

Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas were paired together for a challenge that required them to collect cogs while being swarmed by ants. Bullard decided he could not continue and used the show’s famous exit phrase, ending his participation in the trial. Because the pair were competing together, his decision also put Thomas’ future in the competition at risk.

Adam Thomas reacted angrily

Thomas, who was still attempting the challenge, reacted furiously after realising he could also be sent home. He shouted at Bullard and accused him of quitting at his expense, while Bullard told him to calm down and described his reaction as “pathetic”.

The situation escalated quickly before hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stepped in. Campmates were later asked to decide whether Thomas should remain in the competition and voted unanimously to keep him.

The fallout moved beyond the jungle

The controversy did not end when filming stopped. Reports later claimed Bullard was considering legal action against ITV if his payment was reduced after he reportedly declined to attend the show’s final.

He was also absent from the launch event, fuelling speculation that tensions remained unresolved. Sources alleged Bullard believed viewers had not seen the full extent of the confrontation.

ITV pushes back on claims

ITV has denied suggestions that the incident was edited unfairly. The broadcaster said the episode reflected events accurately and rejected reports that Thomas physically attacked Bullard, clarifying that he kicked a door rather than his fellow contestant.

Thomas later admitted he regretted his reaction and said he felt embarrassed by how events unfolded. What started as another jungle challenge has now become the moment most viewers will remember from I'm a Celebrity... South Africa, and the fallout may not be over yet.

controversyitvreality showjimmy bullard

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