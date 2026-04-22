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Beverley Callard says she’s been ‘resting constantly’ after cancer surgery

She recently underwent surgery, which she said was successful

Beverley Callard says she’s been ‘resting constantly’ after cancer surgery

Her exit from the ITV all-stars edition comes during a challenging period for the actress

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Beverley Callard has shared a health update after exiting I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! South Africa
  • The actress revealed she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in February
  • She recently underwent surgery, which she said was successful
  • Doctors later found cancer in one lymph node
  • She told fans she is now focused on recovery ahead of Friday’s live final

Reality TV exit follows difficult few months

Beverley Callard has updated fans on her health after leaving I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! South Africa due to medical concerns.

Her exit from the ITV all-stars edition comes during a challenging period for the actress, who revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The former Coronation Street star had recently entered the competition before stepping away for health reasons.


Actress reveals latest cancer update

Last week, Beverley said she had undergone surgery to remove the cancer and described the procedure as successful. However, she later revealed doctors found cancer in one lymph node. She is now awaiting further updates after the lymph node was reportedly sent to the United States for testing.

Speaking to followers on Instagram, Beverley said she has been focusing on recovery at home. She explained that her husband, Jon McEwan, has been making sure she avoids doing too much as they settle into their new home. The actress said she hopes to continue recovering in time for Friday’s live final of the ITV series.

Fans send support

Fans quickly responded with supportive messages after her latest update. Many encouraged her to prioritise her health, while others shared their own experiences with cancer treatment. Beverley also said she has been keeping busy by decorating her new home in Ireland while waiting for further medical guidance.

cancerhealthreality tvbeverley callard

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Ranveer Singh’s 'Don 3' exit: How a franchise reboot reportedly ended in a £890,000 settlement

Production delays reportedly created uncertainty around the film

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Ranveer Singh’s 'Don 3' exit: How a franchise reboot reportedly ended in a £890,000 settlement

Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3 in 2023
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