Marjane Satrapi, creator of graphic novel 'Persepolis' set during the Iranian Revolution, dies at 56

Highlights

Iranian-French artist, author and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi has died aged 56

She gained worldwide recognition through her graphic memoir Persepolis

The acclaimed work chronicled her childhood during and after Iran's Islamic Revolution

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to her as a leading cultural figure

From Tehran to international acclaim

Marjane Satrapi, the Iranian-French artist and filmmaker whose graphic memoir Persepolis introduced millions of readers to life in revolutionary Iran, has died at the age of 56.

The news was confirmed on Thursday by the French presidency, which described her as a major figure in French culture and an artist whose work carried a universal message.

Born in Tehran in 1969, Satrapi spent her childhood in Iran before being sent to Vienna as a teenager. She later returned to Iran to study fine arts before settling in France, where she continued her artistic education and built an international career.

Persepolis gave a personal face to modern Iran

Satrapi's breakthrough came with Persepolis, the autobiographical graphic novel that recounted her experiences growing up during and after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The black-and-white memoir became an international success, offering readers an intimate perspective on a country often viewed through political headlines. The work was later adapted into an animated film, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and received an Academy Award nomination.

She went on to direct films including Chicken with Plums, The Voices and Radioactive, while establishing herself as one of the most influential graphic novelists of her generation. Her work blended political commentary, humour and personal storytelling, earning acclaim across literature and cinema.

An outspoken voice beyond the page

Beyond her creative achievements, Satrapi became a prominent advocate for women's rights, freedom of expression and democratic values. She frequently criticised repression in Iran and used her public platform to speak about exile, identity and authoritarianism.

In 2024, she designed a nine-metre tapestry for the Paris Olympics. The following year, she declined France's Legion of Honour, citing what she described as France's "hypocritical attitude" towards Iran and its treatment of Iranian dissidents seeking visas.

A statement released by her family said she died a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Swedish actor, producer and screenwriter Mattias Ripa. No further details about the cause of death were provided.

Satrapi leaves behind a body of work that transformed personal experience into stories with global resonance, helping readers around the world better understand Iran, exile and the enduring struggle for freedom.