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'Ramayana' channels the spirit of 'Amar Chitra Katha' with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's first-look comic

The comic's visual storytelling recalls the style made famous by Amar Chitra Katha

'Ramayana' channels the spirit of 'Amar Chitra Katha' with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's first-look comic

Revealed during a promotional event in Delhi

Reddit/ ZealousidealTank1353
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The makers of Ramayana have revealed a limited-edition promotional comic ahead of the film's trailer launch
  • The artwork reveals first looks at Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and the wider ensemble
  • The comic's visual storytelling recalls the style made famous by Amar Chitra Katha, although it is not an official collaboration

Instead of unveiling another set of character posters, the makers of Ramayana have turned to a comic book to introduce audiences to their mythological world. The limited-edition release draws comparisons with the storytelling style popularised by Amar Chitra Katha, India's iconic mythological comic series, although it has not been created or published by Amar Chitra Katha.

Revealed during a promotional event in Delhi, the collector's comic offers the first detailed illustrated look at the film's principal characters, kingdoms and visual design ahead of the worldwide trailer launch on 24 July. It forms part of the film's international marketing campaign, with copies distributed at launch events and showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Classic comic-book storytelling meets modern cinema

Like the illustrated retellings that made Amar Chitra Katha a household name, the Ramayana comic introduces readers to the epic through character artwork, world-building and visual references rather than revealing the full story.

The book presents the first official illustrated versions of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside artwork of the wider cast, their costumes, weapons and the kingdoms that shape the narrative.

A closer look at the film's mythological world

Beyond the lead characters, the comic features concept art of Ayodhya, Mithila and Lanka, along with depictions of royal courts, landscapes and mythological imagery that offer an early glimpse of the scale of Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation.

Supporting characters introduced include Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Nitish Sharma as Shatrughan, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Chetan Hansraj as Sumali, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya Muni and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Building anticipation before the trailer

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the comic is part of a wider campaign to introduce Ramayana to audiences in India and overseas ahead of its release.

The trailer is scheduled to premiere worldwide on 24 July. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh. The first instalment will release during Diwali 2026, with the second planned for Diwali 2027.

ranbir kapooryashcomic book moviebollywoodramayana
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