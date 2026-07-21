Olivia Wilde links Elon Musk to wider debate on misogyny in candid podcast interview

Highlights

Olivia Wilde recalled meeting Elon Musk years before his political rise and public controversies.

The filmmaker said she never expected him to take the path he has.

Wilde also discussed the themes of misogyny in Don't Worry Darling and her latest film, The Invite.

Olivia Wilde has reflected on an early meeting with Elon Musk that she says looks very different in hindsight, recalling a time when the billionaire appeared focused on technology and philanthropy rather than the public persona he has today.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the actor and filmmaker discussed her past encounter with Musk while also addressing misogyny, modern masculinity and the ideas explored in her films.

A meeting before Musk's public transformation

Wilde said she met Musk many years ago when SpaceX had recently opened its headquarters in Los Angeles. Curious to see the company's rockets, she visited the site while Musk had expressed interest in supporting a Haiti-based organisation she worked with that was building hospitals and schools.

She said Musk was interested in making a donation and believes he contributed a small amount, which she described as appreciated.

Looking back, Wilde said she found Musk "kind of confused" but intelligent at the time, adding that she never imagined he would eventually take the direction he has. She said she now deeply resents him, contrasting her present view with the impression she formed during that first meeting.

How Don't Worry Darling reflected wider concerns

The conversation also revisited Wilde's 2022 psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. She revealed that conservative commentator Jordan Peterson partly inspired Chris Pine's character, although she acknowledged it may have been unfair to previously describe Peterson as a "pseudo-intellectual".

Wilde said she was concerned by what she saw as misogynistic ideas being used to influence politics. She added that the film explores men who believe they are "more powerful than nature", a mindset she believes reflects enduring forms of misogyny. She also pointed to Musk's repeated comments about an underpopulation crisis as part of that broader discussion.

The Invite examines intimacy and entitlement

Wilde also spoke about her new sex comedy, The Invite, which explores desire and expectations within marriage.

Discussing a scene between her character and Seth Rogen's, Wilde highlighted a moment in which his character says, "You're supposed to want me."

She said the exchange reflects a feeling many couples may recognise, where marriage can create an expectation of attraction or entitlement. Wilde added that these ideas can overlap with conversations surrounding the online "manosphere" and incel culture, themes she believes remain relevant today.