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Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' heads to CinemaCon 2026 to pitch itself to Hollywood

Ramayana: Part 1 arrived at CinemaCon 2026 as a calculated pitch

Ramayana CinemaCon 2026

Large-format posters dominated the venue space

X/ cinemacon-DEADLINE
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Yash unveiled as Rama and Ravana through large-scale posters
  • Film marketed directly to global exhibitors through private previews
  • Positioned alongside major studio titles including The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three
  • Aimed as an IMAX-led worldwide release ahead of Diwali 2026

A mythological epic makes a business case

Rather than limiting itself to a traditional promotional rollout, Ramayana: Part 1 arrived at CinemaCon 2026 as a calculated pitch to the global exhibition industry.

Following its initial ‘Rama’ reveal in Los Angeles and New York, producer Namit Malhotra and actor-producer Yash brought the film to Las Vegas, placing it directly in front of theatre owners and international distributors.

Large-format posters dominated the venue space, offering detailed close-ups of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, signalling the film’s scale and visual ambition.

Selling scale, technology and music

A banner inviting delegates to “Enter the World of Ramayana” framed the film not just as a story, but as a theatrical event. The production is being positioned as a large-format spectacle, filmed for IMAX and designed for a global rollout.

Private previews and open-house sessions at the Milano III Ballroom are central to this strategy, offering industry insiders a closer look at the film’s scope and release plans. Malhotra, Yash and executives from Prime Focus Studios are engaging with potential partners through the week.

The project leans heavily on international collaboration, with visual effects handled by DNEG and music composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Competing for attention on a crowded global stage

CinemaCon remains the key marketplace for the global cinema business, drawing Hollywood studios, exhibitors and vendors over four days.

Within that environment, Ramayana is sharing space with high-profile titles such as The Odyssey from Christopher Nolan, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, along with Dune: Part Three. These projects are being presented on the main stage with their directors and cast, intensifying competition for attention.

Aiming for a global Diwali release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026.

Its presence at CinemaCon suggests a shift in approach, from a domestic mythological adaptation to a film actively courting global screens, positioning itself as a theatrical event on par with Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

ranbir kapoorhollywoodinternationalmarvelramayana

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