'Spider-Noir' turns Nicolas Cage into a chain-smoking detective and Marvel’s strangest gamble pays off

Highlights

Spider-Noir reimagines its web-slinger as a 1940s private investigator

Nicolas Cage leads the noir-inspired series as Ben Reilly, not Peter Parker

Black-and-white visuals and classic detective elements shape the show’s identity

Spider-Noir swaps superheroes for smoke-filled mystery

Marvel has spent years expanding its superhero universe, but Spider-Noir takes a noticeably different route. Instead of another glossy modern adventure, the new Prime Video series leans heavily into old-school detective storytelling, pulling viewers into a world of shadows, cigarette smoke and classic noir style.

Led by Nicolas Cage, the series trades skyscraper heroics for trench coats and private investigations. While Cage previously voiced a Spider-Man variant in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this version is not Peter Parker. Here, he plays Ben Reilly, a former masked hero who once protected New York as The Spider.

The change may require fans to set aside familiar expectations, but the show quickly establishes its own identity.

A fallen hero steps into a darker New York

The story follows Reilly years after a personal tragedy pushed him away from superhero life. Once a crime-fighting figure, he abandoned the mask after failing to save the woman he loved. Now, he spends his days as a private investigator navigating a city filled with corruption and danger.

The visual approach fully embraces its noir influences. Filmed in black and white before later being digitally colourised, the series allows viewers to choose how they watch it. Yet regardless of format, the atmosphere remains rooted in classic detective cinema.

Secretive clients, mysterious disappearances and dangerous encounters all shape the investigation that pulls Reilly into a larger conspiracy.

Superpowers meet detective fiction

As the mystery unfolds, Spider-Noir gradually introduces figures with unusual abilities. Reilly encounters Addison, a man capable of setting himself ablaze, while other characters hint that he may not be the only extraordinary person hiding in New York.

As clues multiply, the story expands into a larger web of hidden agendas and power struggles. At the centre sits crime boss Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson, whose influence stretches through both politics and law enforcement.

The series mixes superhero elements with detective drama without losing the rhythm of either genre.

Nicolas Cage finds the right world for his style

The show also appears well suited to Cage’s larger-than-life screen presence. The heightened world, stylised visuals and sharp dialogue allow his performance to sit naturally within the tone of the series.

Supporting performances from Karen Rodriguez, Lamorne Morris and Brendan Gleeson help strengthen the world around him, balancing humour, mystery and tension.

Not every twist reinvents the genre, but Spider-Noir moves with enough confidence and energy to keep the intrigue alive. Marvel’s latest experiment may be one of its most unusual, but it also proves to be one of its most entertaining.