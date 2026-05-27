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'Toy Story 5' trailer revives Pixar’s biggest fan mystery with one tiny detail

The moment has reignited debate around Pixar’s long-running shared universe theory

Toy Story 5 trailer

Pixar fans have long developed a habit of examining trailers frame by frame

YouTube/ IMAX
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A brief Toy Story 5 scene has sparked fresh speculation among Pixar fans
  • Jessie’s interaction with a horse drew comparisons with Ratatouille
  • The moment has reignited debate around Pixar’s long-running shared universe theory

One scene in Toy Story 5 has fans looking beyond the toys

Pixar fans have long developed a habit of examining trailers frame by frame, searching for hidden clues and familiar references. Now, the latest trailer for Toy Story 5 has reignited one of the studio’s most enduring fan discussions after viewers spotted a small detail that quickly caught attention online.

A brief sequence featuring Jessie and Bullseye has become the centre of the conversation. In the scene, Jessie is shown riding a real horse and appears to guide it by pulling its mane. For many viewers, the movement immediately brought back memories of Ratatouille, where Remy famously controlled Alfredo Linguini by tugging his hair. Though not identical, the similarity was enough to send fans back down a familiar rabbit hole.

A Ratatouille moment or another Pixar clue

The comparison has reopened discussion around Pixar’s long-running shared universe theory. Over the years, viewers have pointed to subtle links, visual nods and background details across films, believing they form part of a much larger story connecting the studio’s worlds.

The theory gained widespread attention in 2013 after fan writer Jon Negroni attempted to place every Pixar film within one timeline. It gathered momentum when fans noticed Easter eggs hidden in Brave, including a wood carving resembling Sulley from Monsters, Inc. and a small Pizza Planet truck model from Toy Story. Those discoveries led audiences to revisit older films and search for further links.

- YouTube youtu.be

The fan theory that refuses to fade away

As the theory expanded, viewers proposed increasingly ambitious connections. One of the most discussed ideas suggested that Boo from Monsters, Inc. and the mysterious witch from Brave could somehow be linked. Dedicated fans eventually built entire timelines and websites attempting to place every Pixar story within one interconnected world.

Pixar has never officially confirmed the theory, and the studio has largely allowed the speculation to live on among fans. Yet that uncertainty may be exactly why it continues to thrive. Every new trailer, hidden object or blink-and-you-miss-it moment gives audiences another reason to connect the dots.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, and arrives in cinemas on 19 June 2026.

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