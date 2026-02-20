'Toy Story 5' trailer reunites Woody and Buzz as toys face a screen-dominated childhood

Highlights

Pixar releases first trailer for the fifth instalment of its long-running franchise



Returning voice cast includes Tom Hanks and Tim Allen



Story explores how digital devices are reshaping childhood rather than framing technology as a simple villain



A familiar reunion with a new dilemma

Seven years after the previous film, the latest chapter brings Woody and Buzz back together as they confront a challenge rooted in modern childhood. The trailer shows the toys rallying to help Bonnie, whose attention is captured by a smart tablet, prompting questions about what role toys play in an increasingly digital world.

Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog and the rest of the gang join the mission, alongside a legion of Buzz Lightyears, signalling a return to the ensemble spirit that has defined the series.

Core voices return as the franchise expands

Much of the original voice cast is back, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their iconic roles. Familiar collaborators Joan Cusack, Blake Clark and Tony Hale also return, while new additions including Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien bring fresh energy to the line-up.

An existential turn for the toys

Director and writer Andrew Stanton has framed the film as a reflection on change rather than a straightforward battle between good and evil. The story looks at how evolving play habits affect the toys’ sense of purpose, positioning the narrative as a continuation of the emotional themes explored in earlier entries.

Picking up after a turning point

The sequel follows the events of Toy Story 4, which ended with Woody choosing a life beyond Bonnie’s room. How that decision shapes the new story remains one of the central threads, with the reunion hinting at unresolved questions about loyalty and belonging.

- YouTube youtu.be

A key release for the studio

The film arrives during a strong period for Pixar, following the global success of Inside Out 2, which dominated the box office in 2024. The studio’s upcoming slate places the new instalment as a major release in its next phase.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to open in cinemas on 19 June.