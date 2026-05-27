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Sandip Patel makes Cannes mark with 'Holy Father' and future projects

New project Sundown Town launched in the US ahead of its planned 2027 release

Sandip Patel Cannes

Indian-origin filmmaker Sandip Patel continues to widen his international footprint

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sandip Patel represented SRHP Films at the Cannes Film Festival 2026
  • Upcoming Hollywood feature Holy Father drew industry attention at the event
  • New project Sundown Town launched in the US ahead of its planned 2027 release

Cannes becomes latest step in SRHP Films’ international push

Indian-origin filmmaker Sandip Patel continues to widen his international footprint, using the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as another platform to strengthen SRHP Films’ growing global presence. Based in Augusta, Georgia, Patel has steadily expanded his production banner through international collaborations and projects aimed at reaching audiences across borders.

At this year’s festival, Patel represented SRHP Films in connection with upcoming Hollywood feature Holy Father, directed by Shravan Tiwari. The film stars Eric Roberts and Mary Lyrette and generated interest among industry attendees during the festival.

The project has already attracted attention for its scale and international ambitions, with SRHP Films positioning the film as a production intended to connect with audiences beyond traditional regional markets.

Holy Father signals broader ambitions

With Holy Father, SRHP Films appears focused on developing stories designed for a wider global audience. The production reflects a growing trend of cross-cultural filmmaking, where projects seek to appeal to viewers across multiple territories rather than a single market.

Patel’s presence at Cannes also highlighted the banner’s broader ambitions as it continues building ties within the international film community.

New film Sundown Town launches in the US

Beyond Cannes, another SRHP Films project moved forward with the launch of Sundown Town, also directed by Shravan Tiwari.

The film, produced by Sandip Patel and Rita Patel, held its launch ceremony in the United States on 23 May 2026 and is scheduled for release in 2027.

Industry discussions focus on global opportunities

During Cannes, Patel also participated in networking events and market discussions. As a member of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), he engaged with industry figures including IMPPA vice-president Atul Patel, discussing international markets and business opportunities.

Patel also received support from award-winning digital marketing executive and photographer Ashvin Borad, who was previously recognised at the Filmfare India International Film Festival.

Conversations during the festival reportedly centred on increasing the international reach of Indian cinema and exploring opportunities in film distribution and cross-cultural partnerships.

With multiple projects in development and growing visibility on international stages, SRHP Films is continuing its effort to bridge Hollywood-scale productions with Indian creative influences.

indian filmmaker indian cinema cannes 2026 sandip patel

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