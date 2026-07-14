Ranbir Kapoor joins Bollywood's land investment boom with £1.4 million Pune deal

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor has acquired 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for around £1.4 million.

The purchase comprises four adjoining plots in Pimpri village, according to property registration documents.

The deal reflects a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in premium land and second-home destinations beyond Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor has become the latest Bollywood star to invest in premium real estate outside Mumbai after acquiring 25.7 acres of land in Maharashtra's Mulshi taluka in a deal valued at around £1.4 million.

Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix show the actor purchased four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village. The transactions were registered on April 30, 2026, adding another high-value acquisition to the growing list of celebrity investments in emerging luxury property markets.

Four adjoining plots acquired

The acquisition includes four neighbouring parcels of land, with the largest measuring 43,800 square metres and purchased for around £605,000. Another 29,900-square-metre plot was bought for approximately £395,000, while a third parcel spanning 21,400 square metres cost about £283,000.

The smallest plot, measuring 8,900 square metres, was acquired for around £119,000.

The purpose of the purchase has not been disclosed. However, large land acquisitions in Mulshi are commonly associated with the development of private residences, holiday homes or hospitality projects.

Mulshi's appeal continues to grow

Located near Pune, Mulshi has emerged as a preferred destination for affluent buyers seeking expansive land parcels, luxury second homes and long-term property investments.

The area's scenic surroundings and improving connectivity have helped drive demand, making it an increasingly attractive option for buyers looking beyond major metropolitan centres.

Celebrity investments move beyond Mumbai

Kapoor's purchase reflects a broader shift in Bollywood's property investment strategy, with celebrities increasingly expanding their portfolios outside Mumbai.

Over the past few years, actors and other public figures have invested in agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes and premium residential developments in destinations including Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune and Goa.

As interest in lifestyle-driven real estate continues to grow, such investments are increasingly viewed as a combination of long-term wealth creation and personal retreat, with Mulshi among the regions benefiting from the trend.