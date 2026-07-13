David Attenborough's simple cat advice could save millions of UK garden birds

Highlights

Sir David Attenborough says a simple change can reduce cats' hunting success

Britain is home to more than 10 million pet cats, which are estimated to kill around 55 million birds each year

Bells, feeding times and bird feeder placement can all help make gardens safer for wildlife

Britain's love affair with cats comes with an unintended cost for garden wildlife, according to Sir David Attenborough. In the BBC One series Secret Gardens, the veteran broadcaster highlighted the impact domestic cats can have on bird populations and shared practical steps owners can take to reduce the risk without keeping their pets indoors permanently.

The advice comes as the UK is home to more than 10 million pet cats, with estimates suggesting they kill around 55 million birds each year.

A bell can make a big difference

During Secret Gardens, Attenborough explained that fitting a bell to a cat's collar can significantly reduce its hunting success.

The simple addition gives birds an early warning that a predator is nearby and can cut successful hunts by around a third, helping gardens remain safe spaces for wildlife.

While Attenborough stressed the importance of protecting birds, he did not portray cats as the problem, instead encouraging owners to take straightforward measures to minimise their impact.

Keep cats indoors at key times

Another recommendation is to keep cats indoors around dawn and dusk, when many birds are most active.

These periods also coincide with peak hunting times for cats, making even a temporary change to their routine an effective way of reducing bird deaths.

Attenborough also highlighted the importance of bird feeder placement.

Experts recommend positioning feeders at least two metres away from dense shrubs or vegetation, which can provide hiding places for cats waiting to ambush birds. Feeders should also be placed high enough to remain out of reach and away from fences, decking or other structures that cats could use as launching points.

Using enclosed bird feeders can offer additional protection, allowing birds to feed while remaining less exposed to predators.

Why gardens matter

In Secret Gardens, Attenborough described Britain's gardens as rich habitats for wildlife, noting that, collectively, they cover a larger area than all of the UK's national nature reserves combined.

"Across the British Isles, there are magical places, our gardens," he said. "Each is home to a cast of remarkable animals."

By making a few small adjustments, cat owners can help ensure these shared outdoor spaces continue to support both pets and native wildlife.