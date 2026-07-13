Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

David Attenborough's simple cat advice could save millions of UK garden birds

Britain is home to more than 10 million pet cats

David Attenborough's simple cat advice could save millions of UK garden birds

Sir David Attenborough says a simple change can reduce cats' hunting

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sir David Attenborough says a simple change can reduce cats' hunting success
  • Britain is home to more than 10 million pet cats, which are estimated to kill around 55 million birds each year
  • Bells, feeding times and bird feeder placement can all help make gardens safer for wildlife

Britain's love affair with cats comes with an unintended cost for garden wildlife, according to Sir David Attenborough. In the BBC One series Secret Gardens, the veteran broadcaster highlighted the impact domestic cats can have on bird populations and shared practical steps owners can take to reduce the risk without keeping their pets indoors permanently.

The advice comes as the UK is home to more than 10 million pet cats, with estimates suggesting they kill around 55 million birds each year.

A bell can make a big difference

During Secret Gardens, Attenborough explained that fitting a bell to a cat's collar can significantly reduce its hunting success.

The simple addition gives birds an early warning that a predator is nearby and can cut successful hunts by around a third, helping gardens remain safe spaces for wildlife.

While Attenborough stressed the importance of protecting birds, he did not portray cats as the problem, instead encouraging owners to take straightforward measures to minimise their impact.

Keep cats indoors at key times

Another recommendation is to keep cats indoors around dawn and dusk, when many birds are most active.

These periods also coincide with peak hunting times for cats, making even a temporary change to their routine an effective way of reducing bird deaths.

Attenborough also highlighted the importance of bird feeder placement.

Experts recommend positioning feeders at least two metres away from dense shrubs or vegetation, which can provide hiding places for cats waiting to ambush birds. Feeders should also be placed high enough to remain out of reach and away from fences, decking or other structures that cats could use as launching points.

Using enclosed bird feeders can offer additional protection, allowing birds to feed while remaining less exposed to predators.

Why gardens matter

In Secret Gardens, Attenborough described Britain's gardens as rich habitats for wildlife, noting that, collectively, they cover a larger area than all of the UK's national nature reserves combined.

"Across the British Isles, there are magical places, our gardens," he said. "Each is home to a cast of remarkable animals."

By making a few small adjustments, cat owners can help ensure these shared outdoor spaces continue to support both pets and native wildlife.

animalswildlifegardenunited kingdomdavid attenborough
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Priyanka Chopra's courtside look had one standout accessory beyond her Dior dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Wimbledon's timeless dress code with an understated Dior ensemble

Instagram/

Priyanka Chopra's courtside look had one standout accessory beyond her Dior dress

Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2026 women's semi-final in an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress.
  • The actor completed her look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, estimated to feature a four-carat cushion-cut diamond.
  • She continued her tradition of making stylish appearances at the All England Club.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Wimbledon's timeless dress code with an understated Dior ensemble, but it was a familiar piece of jewellery that drew almost as much attention as her outfit.

The actor attended the women's semi-final at the All England Club on July 9 wearing an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress, finishing the look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, one of the most recognisable pieces in her jewellery collection.

Keep ReadingShow less