Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Amber Davies says filming is 'ruining' live theatre after 'Legally Blonde' performance

The incident adds to growing concerns over mobile phone use in theatres

Amber Davies says filming is 'ruining' live theatre after 'Legally Blonde' performance

The actor said she asked for the person to be removed before the second act

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Amber Davies criticised an audience member for filming during a performance of Legally Blonde in Dublin
  • The actor said she asked for the person to be removed before the second act
  • The incident adds to growing concerns over mobile phone use in theatres

Amber Davies has spoken out against audience members recording live performances, saying the practice is affecting both performers and the theatre experience. The Legally Blonde star revealed that she asked for a woman to be removed from a show in Dublin after she allegedly spent the entire first act filming from the front row.

Davies shared the incident on Instagram Stories, urging audiences to enjoy live theatre without reaching for their phones.

'Let's just enjoy the two and a half hours together'

Describing the performance at Dublin's Bord Gáis Theatre, Davies said the audience had been "beautiful" apart from one person whose constant filming distracted the cast.

She claimed the woman had recorded the entirety of the first act from the front row, saying the behaviour had "ruined the morale" of the cast during what was their eighth performance of the week.

Davies added that she had asked for the audience member to be removed before the second act so the company could continue the show without further disruption.

She also warned that anyone caught filming during performances could be identified and asked to leave, encouraging theatre-goers to experience the show rather than record it.

Part of a wider issue for theatre performers

Davies' comments echo concerns raised by several performers over the growing use of mobile phones in theatres.

Earlier this year, Cynthia Erivo requested that an audience member filming her performance in Dracula be removed during its West End run. Rosamund Pike has also criticised theatre-goers for using their phones during live performances.

The incidents have fuelled an ongoing debate about audience etiquette, with many performers arguing that filming distracts actors and disrupts the shared experience of live theatre.

Tour continues across the UK

Produced by Curve and ROYO, the latest touring production of Legally Blonde is directed by Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Based on Amanda Brown's novel and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach. Following successful runs on Broadway and in the West End, the production is continuing its tour across the UK and Ireland.

theatrecriticismamber daviesamber davies legally blonde
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

shana-chandra-banjara
Culture

Shana Chandra's book gives voice to Indo Fijians silenced by colonial shame

More For You

Tom Cruise undergoes dramatic transformation in first trailer for 'Digger'

Tom Cruise steps away from the action-hero roles

YouTube/ Warner Bros

Tom Cruise undergoes dramatic transformation in first trailer for 'Digger'

Highlights

  • Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger
  • Tom Cruise plays eccentric oil magnate Digger Rockwell in a role unlike his previous blockbuster characters
  • The film, featuring Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons, is set for release on 2 October

Tom Cruise steps away from the action-hero roles that have defined much of his recent career in the first full trailer for Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming comedy. The newly released footage introduces the actor as Digger Rockwell, an unconventional oil magnate whose actions trigger a global crisis, forcing him into an unlikely mission to prove he can save humanity.

The trailer offers the clearest look yet at Cruise's character, whose appearance and mannerisms mark a notable departure from the star's familiar screen persona.

Keep ReadingShow less