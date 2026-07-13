Amber Davies says filming is 'ruining' live theatre after 'Legally Blonde' performance

Highlights

Amber Davies criticised an audience member for filming during a performance of Legally Blonde in Dublin

The actor said she asked for the person to be removed before the second act

The incident adds to growing concerns over mobile phone use in theatres

Amber Davies has spoken out against audience members recording live performances, saying the practice is affecting both performers and the theatre experience. The Legally Blonde star revealed that she asked for a woman to be removed from a show in Dublin after she allegedly spent the entire first act filming from the front row.

Davies shared the incident on Instagram Stories, urging audiences to enjoy live theatre without reaching for their phones.

'Let's just enjoy the two and a half hours together'

Describing the performance at Dublin's Bord Gáis Theatre, Davies said the audience had been "beautiful" apart from one person whose constant filming distracted the cast.

She claimed the woman had recorded the entirety of the first act from the front row, saying the behaviour had "ruined the morale" of the cast during what was their eighth performance of the week.

Davies added that she had asked for the audience member to be removed before the second act so the company could continue the show without further disruption.

She also warned that anyone caught filming during performances could be identified and asked to leave, encouraging theatre-goers to experience the show rather than record it.

Part of a wider issue for theatre performers

Davies' comments echo concerns raised by several performers over the growing use of mobile phones in theatres.

Earlier this year, Cynthia Erivo requested that an audience member filming her performance in Dracula be removed during its West End run. Rosamund Pike has also criticised theatre-goers for using their phones during live performances.

The incidents have fuelled an ongoing debate about audience etiquette, with many performers arguing that filming distracts actors and disrupts the shared experience of live theatre.

Tour continues across the UK

Produced by Curve and ROYO, the latest touring production of Legally Blonde is directed by Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Based on Amanda Brown's novel and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach. Following successful runs on Broadway and in the West End, the production is continuing its tour across the UK and Ireland.