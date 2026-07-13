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Tom Cruise undergoes dramatic transformation in first trailer for 'Digger'

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer

Tom Cruise undergoes dramatic transformation in first trailer for 'Digger'

Tom Cruise steps away from the action-hero roles

YouTube/ Warner Bros
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger
  • Tom Cruise plays eccentric oil magnate Digger Rockwell in a role unlike his previous blockbuster characters
  • The film, featuring Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons, is set for release on 2 October

Tom Cruise steps away from the action-hero roles that have defined much of his recent career in the first full trailer for Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming comedy. The newly released footage introduces the actor as Digger Rockwell, an unconventional oil magnate whose actions trigger a global crisis, forcing him into an unlikely mission to prove he can save humanity.

The trailer offers the clearest look yet at Cruise's character, whose appearance and mannerisms mark a notable departure from the star's familiar screen persona.

A different side of Tom Cruise

In Digger, Cruise plays a wealthy oil businessman who believes he can become humanity's hero after a project linked to his company threatens to unleash a catastrophe worth an estimated $18 trillion.

The trailer opens with Digger worrying about his cat before lashing out at an employee over plans to halt one of the company's projects. As the scale of the looming disaster becomes clear, he embarks on an increasingly chaotic attempt to put things right.

Cruise unveiled the trailer during a Warner Bros. event in Los Angeles on 9 July, where he described the film as unlike anything he or director Alejandro G. Iñárritu had previously attempted.

"I have never had something that could challenge me in this way," Cruise said during the event, adding that audiences would see "something totally original".

- YouTube youtu.be

An ensemble cast and a new collaboration

Directed by Iñárritu, Digger brings together an ensemble cast that includes Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Goodman.

The film has been described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions" and was shot entirely in VistaVision. The screenplay was written by Iñárritu alongside Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman.

Cruise returns beyond his blockbuster franchises

While Cruise has remained synonymous with the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises in recent years, Digger marks his first leading role in a non-franchise feature since American Made in 2017.

Ahead of the trailer's release, the actor also joined TikTok to promote the film, quickly attracting more than 1.4 million followers, with his promotional videos collectively generating millions of views.

Warner Bros. will release Digger in cinemas on 2 October.

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