'Spider-Noir' trailer reveals Nicolas Cage’s shadowy Spider-Man as Prime Video confirms May release

Nicolas Cage brings a hard-boiled edge to the Marvel universe

Spider-Noir

Available in both black-and-white and full-colour versions

YouTube/ Prime Video
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 12, 2026
Highlights

  • Nicolas Cage takes the lead as Ben Reilly in his first starring television role
  • Live-action debut for the Spider-Verse character set in 1930s New York
  • Series launches on May 27 with all episodes released at once
  • Available in both black-and-white and full-colour versions

A noir twist on Spider-Man

Nicolas Cage brings a hard-boiled edge to the Marvel universe in Prime Video’s upcoming series Spider-Noir, with the first teaser offering a glimpse of his darker take on the web-slinger.

Cage plays Ben Reilly, portrayed here as an ageing private investigator navigating 1930s New York. Once the city’s only masked hero, Reilly is now a weary detective forced to confront the legacy of his past life. The footage shifts between trench-coated gumshoe and black-suited vigilante, underscored by the pointed tagline: “With No Power Comes No Responsibility.”

The series marks the first time the Spider-Verse character has been brought into live action.

Premiere date and dual format release

Prime Video has confirmed that Spider-Noir will premiere on May 27, with the full series made available in a single drop.

In keeping with its period setting and comic book origins, the show will stream in two formats: an “Authentic Black & White” version and a “True-Hue Full Colour” option. The original comics were noted for their muted, monochromatic palette, a tone reflected in the visual approach.

Cast and creative team

Alongside Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, having developed the project with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

