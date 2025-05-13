Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir teaser leaks hours after first-look reveal, series coming soon to MGM+ and Prime Video
Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara, became the unexpected star at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, when she mistook the statue for her father and walked onto the stage. The charming moment was captured in a video shared by the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, and quickly gained attention online.
The family event, attended by Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, wife Upasana, daughter Kaara, and their dog Rhyme, marked the first public appearance of the wax figure. In the video, Kaara walks toward the statue, despite Upasana calling out to her, until Ram gently picks her up, creating a heartwarming scene.
Upasana also posted several pictures from the event and captioned them with humour: “Team Rhyme or Team Ram? And my Klin Kaara was just tooo adorable. Priceless. Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband – just listening & looking great in every pic (sic).” The post drew reactions from friends and family, including Niharika Konidela and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The statue unveiled in London will be moved to its permanent location at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20 May 2025. The exhibit marks a global first, a dual wax figure of a celebrity and their pet. Ram Charan’s dog, Rhyme, is featured alongside him in the display, reflecting their close bond.
Styled in the custom black velvet bandhgala he wore to the 2023 Oscars, Ram Charan’s figure celebrates a significant moment in Indian cinema history. The outfit was part of his appearance during the Oscars, where “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won Best Original Song, the first Indian song to win in that category, bringing global recognition to Telugu cinema.
Speaking at the unveiling, Ram Charan said: “When I saw the figure for the first time, I was absolutely stunned. The likeness is unbelievable—from the expression to the stance to the exact detail of Rhyme by my side. It’s like looking in a mirror, and I’m so thrilled that fans around the world will get to experience me up close.”
Jim Kempton, Principal Sculptor at Merlin Magic Making, who led the project, said the process involved months of precision work. “What made this project so special was the chance to capture not just a global film icon, but the deep connection he shares with his dog, Rhyme,” he said. “We worked closely with Ram to ensure every detail—from his posture and smile to Rhyme’s alert gaze—was perfect.”
Fans visiting Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20 May will be able to view the figureMedia House
Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, described the unveiling as a “milestone moment” that highlights the growing global recognition of regional Indian cinema. “Ram Charan’s roots in South Indian cinema have redefined international perceptions,” he said. “It is heartening to see the world embrace our stars, stories, and artistry.”
Madame Tussauds Singapore has been expanding its South Asian exhibits in recent years, with figures of actors such as Mahesh Babu already on display. Ram Charan’s arrival will further strengthen the museum’s commitment to celebrating Indian cinema’s global impact.
Fans visiting Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20 May will be able to view the figure and pose alongside both Ram Charan and Rhyme in what is expected to be a popular new exhibit.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed speculation about his next collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, indicating that a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Master could be in the works, rather than a follow-up to Leo.
In a conversation with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh revealed that although many fans are anticipating Leo 2, he is personally more inclined towards revisiting the character of JD from Master. “Everyone is waiting for Leo 2, but I want to do Master with him,” he said, referring to Vijay. “Only time can tell, and Vijay Anna has to decide. We can bring him in for a cameo, but I want to do Master with him.”
Kanagaraj believes that Master left parts of JD’s story untold. “It’s there in the first one without any conclusion. I just want to do that film. I personally like the vibe of JD very much,” he added. While acknowledging the popularity of Leo and its central character, Leo Das, the filmmaker stated that he already has a concrete idea for Master 2 and Vijay is aware of it. However, the timing would depend on Vijay’s future plans, as he is reportedly exploring other avenues.
As for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the director confirmed that he will resume work on the LCU after the release of his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. He plans to begin filming Kaithi 2 with Karthi next, followed by Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan. A sequel to Leo is also in the pipeline, though it may not centre around the character of Leo Das.
Coolie is scheduled to release on 14 August and features a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John. Pooja Hegde will feature in a special number, and Aamir Khan is expected to make a surprise cameo. Music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars, has found herself at the centre of controversy regarding her British citizenship following a social media post by her mother, Soni Razdan. The post, which amplified a petition urging India and Pakistan to "stop the hostilities," has ignited a wave of criticism, with many netizens questioning Bhatt’s loyalty to India.
Soni Razdan, a British-born actress, shared the petition on her official Instagram account, urging peace between the two nations. She wrote, “Above all – PEACE. Sign the petition. Link in bio.” The petition aimed to advocate for peace amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the post quickly attracted backlash, and after facing intense criticism, Razdan deleted the post. Despite this, the negative reactions continued, with some questioning both her and Alia Bhatt’s patriotism, particularly given Alia’s British citizenship.
Despite her explanation, the controversy surrounding the post persistedScreenshot/ Instagram
One critic wrote in response to Razdan’s Instagram post, “While peace is the ideal goal, it’s important to acknowledge who is truly escalating the conflict. Our soldiers are conducting targeted operations with utmost care, while the other side is openly attacking residential areas and killing civilians. Urging peace without context, especially when our people are dying and defending our borders, feels disconnected from ground reality. Also, this message coming from someone whose daughter enjoys all the privileges of India while holding foreign citizenship raises concerns about sincerity and accountability.”
Soni Razdan responded to the criticism, clarifying her stance. She explained, “My appeal for peace was not towards India but towards Pakistan. They are the aggressors after all. We are simply retaliating and rightly so. I think people have jumped to conclusions. Also, it was more a generalised statement. Hope that clarifies. I’m as devastated as everyone else naturally. War is a terrible thing. No one who has been through a war would wish it on anyone.”
Despite her explanation, the controversy surrounding the post persisted, with many accusing Razdan of contradicting her position in the 2018 film Raazi. The film, in which she played the role of a mother to an Indian spy, was set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict, and some critics pointed out that her current stance appeared at odds with her role in the film.
One critic commented, “Can’t believe you were a part of a movie like Raazi. Please re-watch your own film. And then advocate for peace.” To which Razdan retorted, “Peace has to be between 2 nations unless you think this is a war Pakistan is fighting with itself?”
The scrutiny surrounding Soni Razdan’s post also led to a renewed focus on Alia Bhatt’s British citizenship. Alia, who was born and raised in India, confirmed in an interview promoting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone that she holds British citizenship. She explained that her mother, Soni Razdan, was born in Birmingham, and, as a result, Alia holds a British passport. This revelation came during a video interview with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot, in which Gadot asked Bhatt about her citizenship status.
Soni Razdan responded to the criticism, clarifying her stanceInstagram/ soniarazdan
Alia Bhatt’s British citizenship had been discussed before, but this incident brought it back into the limelight. In 2019, Soni Razdan had also revealed that she holds British citizenship. She later defended her position, saying that while she holds British citizenship, she has always been a responsible citizen of India. In response to the harsh comments she faced, Soni Razdan tweeted, “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it’s those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate.”
Razdan further explained her stance in another post, saying, “My father is Indian. I’ve lived in India since I was 3 months old. I pay taxes. I hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. If my hard-earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation, then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate.”
Alia Bhatt’s dual citizenship has not been the only source of controversy. The Bhatt family’s history of outspoken views, particularly on political matters, has often attracted both praise and criticism. The debate surrounding Alia’s British passport and her mother's call for peace between India and Pakistan underscores a deeper conversation about nationalism, citizenship, and the complex nature of public figures expressing their political beliefs.
This incident highlights the often-blurred line between public figures' personal identities and their professional roles. Alia Bhatt, who has largely stayed out of political discussions, now finds herself at the centre of a larger debate about the responsibilities and expectations placed on celebrities, especially in politically charged times. The ongoing discussions about her citizenship and her mother’s stance on peace may continue to spark debate, but it also raises questions about the intersection of politics, identity, and public personas.
The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which began on 13 May and runs until 24 May, has introduced new guidelines for red carpet attire, prohibiting "full nudity" and "excessively voluminous" outfits.
The updated dress code, now officially part of the festival’s charter, aims to maintain a respectful atmosphere while adhering to French law and the event's established framework. The organisers explained that the intention is not to regulate fashion choices directly, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet in line with French law. They stated, “The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”
The new rules come after several controversial moments in recent years. In 2022, a topless protester appeared on the red carpet, while Bianca Censori's transparent dress at the Grammys in 2025 drew widespread attention. These events prompted the festival to clarify its dress code.
The new regulations also restrict oversized dresses with long trains, as they can obstruct movement and complicate seating arrangements at gala screenings. While it is not yet clear whether dresses with moderate volume, such as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie-pink gown, will be allowed, the aim is to prevent any disruptions during the event.
Additionally, large bags, including backpacks and tote bags, have been banned during gala screenings to streamline guest movement and enhance security.
This year, several prominent Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, are expected to attend the prestigious festival, ensuring a star-studded presence on the red carpet.
The Croisette is polished, the champagne is all chilled, and the world’s most famous egos are primed for battle. The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and if you think this is just another parade of pretentious auteurs and air-kissing celebrities, buckle up because this year’s edition is shaping up to be a cinematic hurricane. From career comebacks to AI-generated chaos, political firestorms to fashion meltdowns, here’s the raw, unfiltered lowdown on what’s about to go down.
1. The Palme d’Or bloodbath: Coppola, Lanthimos, Arnold—who’s taking the crown?
Coppola’s £94 million (₹993 crore) gamble Megalopolis is either going to cement his legacy or unravel it. Emma Stone reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos for Kindness, and Andrea Arnold’s Bird is flying high with early Oscar buzz. Oh, and word on the Riviera? A surprise late entry might shake it all up.
Megalopolis, Kindness, and Bird posters – Cannes’ fiercest Palme d’Or contenders face off.IMDB
2. The Apprentice: the film Cannes might boo off the screen
A Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan? The Apprentice is already Cannes’ most divisive ticket. With reports calling it “brutal” and “politically nuclear,” expect everything from standing ovations to walkouts and maybe even protest placards.
Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice—the biopic Cannes audiences may love to hateIMDB
3. Red carpet rebels: the era of protest fashion and AI couture
It’s not just about looking good but about making a statement. Zendaya might roll out in an AI-created gown. Timothée Chalamet could push gender-fluid boundaries even further. After Bella Hadid’s viral naked dress last year, what’s next? Cannes 2025’s carpet is all electric.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet turning heads on the red carpet with bold, boundary-pushing looksGetty Images
4. Bollywood lands in Cannes: Alia Bhatt’s fashion-forward debut
Alia Bhatt is finally making her Cannes debut and all eyes are on her. Expect a collision of Indian heritage and high fashion, with global headlines guaranteed. For desi cinema, it’s a major moment.
Alia Bhatt is expected to make a splash at Cannes 2025 with her much-anticipated red carpet debutGetty Images
5. The comeback crew: Johnny Depp, Lindsay Lohan, and the redemption arcs
Johnny Depp’s back with Jeanne du Barry Part II, hoping to reclaim his spot in the Hollywood spotlight. Lindsay Lohan’s rumoured secret project has fans buzzing. Cannes is where careers are reborn or buried.
Johnny Depp returns to the Croisette for Jeanne du Barry Part II, signalling a high-profile comebackIMDB
6. Netflix vs. cinema snobs: the streaming wars rage on
Netflix is back with films in competition, and the debate is hotter than ever. Will Cannes embrace streaming giants this year, or will the old-school gatekeepers throw shade again?
Tension builds as Netflix banners appear across Cannes, reigniting debates over streaming and traditionNetflix
7. Opening night glitter: Leave One Day sets the festival tone
A feel-good French comedy, Leave One Day promises a charming, good start. Directed by Amélie Bonnin, it’s light, breezy, and perhaps just the calm before Cannes’ inevitable chaos.
Leave One Day will light up the opening night with its feel-good charmIMDB
8. Parties you’ll never get into but wish you could
From Kylie Jenner’s yacht rave to Leo DiCaprio’s eco-luxe soirée and Coppola’s wine-fuelled Megalopolis wrap bash, Cannes is as much about the after-hours as it is about arthouse.
Kylie Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio—Cannes' ultimate after-party royaltyGetty Images
9. AI invades Cannes: brilliance or cinema’s doomsday?
A short film entirely written by AI is set to screen and filmmakers are nervous. Will it dazzle or doom the future of storytelling? Either way, Cannes 2025 might become a historic turning point.
AI invades Cannes?Getty Images
10. Greta Gerwig’s jury squad: unpredictable and unapologetic
With Greta at the helm and wildcards like Barry Keoghan and Léa Seydoux beside her, this jury isn’t playing safe. Expect left-field picks, bold statements, and possibly the most talked-about Palme d’Or in years.
The Jury of the 78th Festival de CannesFestival de Cannes
The last word: Art or absolute chaos?
Will this be the year we remember for cinematic brilliance or backstage meltdowns? For AI revolutions or fashion revolts? Either way, one thing’s certain, Cannes isn’t just a film festival, it’s an unpredictable, glitter-drenched fever dream. And we’re absolutely here for it.