New 'Spider-Man' film may feature Sadie Sink and three classic villains in live-action for the first time

The buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel’s next big web-slinging adventure, is growing louder, and it’s bringing some fresh faces and familiar names into the spotlight. Slated for release on 31 July 2026, the film might see new villains step into the fray and introduce a potential future hero from an alternate timeline.

At a recent Disney consumer products event, fans got more than they bargained for. An Instagram post from someone who reportedly attended the presentation briefly revealed potential details about Brand New Day before being deleted. Still, it didn’t go unnoticed. Several outlets quickly shared what they found: a possible villain trio consisting of Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone. While these characters have shown up before mainly in animated versions like Into the Spider-Verse, this would be their first appearance in the current live-action storyline.

Sadie Sink’s role may link to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man timeline Getty Images





But it’s not just the bad guys who are stirring excitement.

A major shift in fan theories came after entertainment insider John Rocha spoke on The Hot Mic podcast. According to him, Sadie Sink, best known for her breakout role in Stranger Things, is being considered for the role of Mayday Parker, better known in the comics as Spider-Girl. She’s the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, and depending on the timeline, that might link her not to Tom Holland’s Peter, but to Tobey Maguire’s version of the character.





This theory aligns with Tobey’s lines in No Way Home, where he hints at his ongoing relationship with MJ, suggesting a longer-term future together. Mayday, as a character, first appeared in Marvel’s What If...? comics and later developed her own identity as a web-slinging hero. While she had a baby cameo in Across the Spider-Verse, this would be her first live-action appearance, if confirmed.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton is leading the project, which is expected to begin filming once Tom Holland wraps up his current commitments. Until Marvel officially opens up about the plot or cast, fans are holding on to every leak and insider hint, piecing together what could be the next evolution in the Spider-Man legacy with new enemies, a grown-up Peter, and maybe even the rise of his daughter.