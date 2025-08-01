Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Holland debuts darker Spider-Man suit as Marvel begins filming 'Brand New Day' in Glasgow

Marvel teases a stripped-back Peter Parker in a nine-second clip as new cast members and a grittier tone mark the franchise’s next chapter.

Marvel’s Brand New Day

Marvel’s Brand New Day teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day during filming in Glasgow

X/@QuentWestbrook3
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Marvel releases nine-second teaser of Tom Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
  • Teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day as filming begins in Glasgow
  • The new suit hints at a grittier, street-level tone, stripping away Stark tech
  • Zendaya, Jacob Batalon return; new cast includes Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal

Tom Holland is back in the suit, and it looks different this time. On 1 August, officially recognised as Spider-Man Day, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures dropped a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans a quick look at Peter Parker’s revamped costume and confirming a 31 July 2026 release date.

The nine-second clip, released across Marvel’s official social handles, doesn’t reveal much, but what it does show is enough to spark serious fan discussion. Holland’s new suit appears sleeker and more grounded, hinting at a return to basics after the multiverse chaos of No Way Home. The teaser arrives just as filming begins in Glasgow, which will reportedly serve as a key location in the film.

  Brand New Day marks a grounded shift after No Way Home’s multiverse finaleIMDB


What’s new about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume?

This isn’t the high-tech Stark-made suit we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Holland’s latest Spider-Man outfit features darker tones, subtle hexagonal textures, raised black webbing, and a more traditional red-and-blue design reminiscent of earlier comic iterations.

Marvel fans might notice callbacks to Tobey Maguire’s raised webbing design and even Andrew Garfield’s second Amazing Spider-Man suit. The shift reflects the new phase in Peter Parker’s story, one with fewer resources, no Avengers to back him up, and no public identity.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


Is Brand New Day connected to No Way Home ?

Yes, directly. At the end of No Way Home (2021), Peter is left forgotten by the world after Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell. In the final moments of that film, he’s seen swinging through snowy Manhattan in a handmade suit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up from that emotional cliffhanger, with Peter forced to rebuild his life from scratch. According to reports, this next chapter will explore a more grounded and solitary Spider-Man, marking a tonal shift from the previous MCU appearances.

 

Who’s returning and who’s new in the cast?

Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, while Jacob Batalon returns as Peter’s best friend, Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal has been confirmed to join the cast as Frank Castle/The Punisher, following his reappearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

New faces include Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas. While their roles remain undisclosed, online theories suggest Sink could potentially portray a young Jean Grey or Jackpot, characters tied to Spider-Man comics and the X-Men universe.

 

What is the inspiration behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day ?

The title draws from Marvel’s 2008 comic book reboot Brand New Day, which also followed Peter Parker in the aftermath of a reality-resetting event. In the comics, Peter lives a life where no one remembers his secret identity, a parallel setup to his current MCU arc.

 

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is at the helm of this project, taking over from Jon Watts. He’s working with writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who also scripted No Way Home, ensuring continuity in tone and story.

spidermantom hollandmcuhollywoodmarvel

Related News

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda
Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

UK-prison-Getty
UK

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import
News

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import

YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Entertainment

YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit

More For You

Shah Rukh Khan , Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey

Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award as 12th Fail sweeps 71st National Film Awards

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji win top honours at 71st National Awards as '12th Fail' named best film

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor for Jawan, marking his first-ever National Film Award.
  • Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
  • Vikrant Massey shares Best Actor award with SRK for 12th Fail, which also won Best Feature Film.
  • Regional hits like Parking, Ullozhukku, and Bhagavanth Kesari grab major honours.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji emerged as the top winners at the 71st National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on 1 August 2025. The awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from films certified in 2023, and this year’s list saw both mainstream stars and regional gems being recognised.

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his lead role in Jawan, his first win at the National Film Awards. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a role that earned wide critical acclaim for its emotional intensity. 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey also shared the Best Actor honour, while his film won the Best Feature Film award.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign dragged into Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy

Beyoncé Levi’s ad compared to Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ campaign

X/Nicole Saphier, MD/americaneagle

Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign dragged into Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy

Highlights:

  • Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad is being compared to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign that sparked outrage online.
  • Sweeney’s ad was accused of using language that subtly promoted eugenics, with the pun “great jeans/genes.”
  • Some users claimed the criticism was hypocritical, citing Beyoncé’s similar visual styling in her Levi’s campaign.
  • American Eagle has not issued any apology, despite viral posts suggesting otherwise.

A recent wave of backlash against Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign has now pulled Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad into the spotlight. The online debate, which began over the alleged use of racially charged language in Sweeney’s denim campaign, has grown into a larger discussion about double standards and historical context in fashion advertising.

  Beyoncé Levi’s ad compared to Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ campaign  X/Nicole Saphier, MD/americaneagle  

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Timberlake Lyme disease

Timberlake shared his Lyme disease diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease battle after months of unexplained illness during 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour

Highlights:

  • Justin Timberlake confirms he’s living with Lyme disease in emotional Instagram post
  • The diagnosis came after months of unexplained fatigue and nerve pain during his world tour
  • The Forget Tomorrow tour concluded in Turkey on 30 July after two years
  • Timberlake says he wants to be “more transparent” to prevent speculation about his performance issues

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, opening up about the toll the condition took during his recent Forget Tomorrow world tour. The singer and actor shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on 31 July, just a day after wrapping up his global tour in Turkey.

In his message, Timberlake explained that the mysterious symptoms he experienced while touring, including nerve pain, exhaustion, and frequent illness, were finally traced to Lyme disease, a bacterial infection caused by tick bites. Despite the physical toll, he chose to complete the tour, saying the joy of performing made it worth the struggle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Urvashi Rautela London airport

Urvashi Rautela alleged her suitcase vanished directly from the baggage belt at Gatwick

Getty Images

Urvashi Rautela’s Dior bag with £60,200 jewellery stolen at London airport, calls it ‘alarming breach’

Highlights:

  • Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag containing £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) jewellery was stolen at Gatwick Airport.
  • The actress posted flight and baggage details on Instagram, urging Emirates and authorities for help.
  • She called it a serious security lapse and claimed no support was provided by Gatwick officials.
  • The incident comes weeks after her mother accused a former staff member of theft.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela, has alleged that her Dior-branded baggage containing jewellery worth £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) was stolen at London’s Gatwick Airport. The incident occurred during her travel from Mumbai to London via Emirates Airlines for the 2025 Wimbledon championship.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Rautela posted images of her missing brown Dior suitcase, Emirates boarding pass, and baggage tag. She tagged UK Police, Emirates, and Wimbledon authorities, calling the theft an “alarming breach of airport security”.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight to write next ‘James Bond’ film directed by Denis Villeneuve

Steven Knight joins Bond 26 as screenwriter alongside Denis Villeneuve

Getty Images

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight to write next ‘James Bond’ film directed by Denis Villeneuve

Highlights:

 
     
  • Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been hired to write the next James Bond movie.
    •  
  • Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond instalment under Amazon MGM Studios.
    •  
  • The film is expected to release in 2028, with casting yet to be finalised.
    •  
  • Knight says he hopes to bring a “bolder” take on the world’s most famous spy.
    •  
 

Development on the 26th James Bond film is now officially in motion, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight signed on as screenwriter and Dune director Denis Villeneuve confirmed to helm the movie.

The film marks the first entry in the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios' creative leadership, following the tech giant’s acquisition of MGM in 2021. Though the next 007 actor remains unconfirmed, the addition of Knight and Villeneuve itself signals a bold new direction for the iconic spy series.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us