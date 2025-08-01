Tom Holland debuts darker Spider-Man suit as Marvel begins filming 'Brand New Day' in Glasgow

Highlights:

Marvel releases nine-second teaser of Tom Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day as filming begins in Glasgow

The new suit hints at a grittier, street-level tone, stripping away Stark tech

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon return; new cast includes Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal

Tom Holland is back in the suit, and it looks different this time. On 1 August, officially recognised as Spider-Man Day, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures dropped a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans a quick look at Peter Parker’s revamped costume and confirming a 31 July 2026 release date.

The nine-second clip, released across Marvel’s official social handles, doesn’t reveal much, but what it does show is enough to spark serious fan discussion. Holland’s new suit appears sleeker and more grounded, hinting at a return to basics after the multiverse chaos of No Way Home. The teaser arrives just as filming begins in Glasgow, which will reportedly serve as a key location in the film.

Brand New Day marks a grounded shift after No Way Home’s multiverse finale IMDB





What’s new about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume?

This isn’t the high-tech Stark-made suit we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Holland’s latest Spider-Man outfit features darker tones, subtle hexagonal textures, raised black webbing, and a more traditional red-and-blue design reminiscent of earlier comic iterations.

Marvel fans might notice callbacks to Tobey Maguire’s raised webbing design and even Andrew Garfield’s second Amazing Spider-Man suit. The shift reflects the new phase in Peter Parker’s story, one with fewer resources, no Avengers to back him up, and no public identity.

- YouTube youtu.be





Is Brand New Day connected to No Way Home ?

Yes, directly. At the end of No Way Home (2021), Peter is left forgotten by the world after Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell. In the final moments of that film, he’s seen swinging through snowy Manhattan in a handmade suit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up from that emotional cliffhanger, with Peter forced to rebuild his life from scratch. According to reports, this next chapter will explore a more grounded and solitary Spider-Man, marking a tonal shift from the previous MCU appearances.

Who’s returning and who’s new in the cast?

Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, while Jacob Batalon returns as Peter’s best friend, Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal has been confirmed to join the cast as Frank Castle/The Punisher, following his reappearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

New faces include Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas. While their roles remain undisclosed, online theories suggest Sink could potentially portray a young Jean Grey or Jackpot, characters tied to Spider-Man comics and the X-Men universe.

What is the inspiration behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day ?

The title draws from Marvel’s 2008 comic book reboot Brand New Day, which also followed Peter Parker in the aftermath of a reality-resetting event. In the comics, Peter lives a life where no one remembers his secret identity, a parallel setup to his current MCU arc.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is at the helm of this project, taking over from Jon Watts. He’s working with writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who also scripted No Way Home, ensuring continuity in tone and story.