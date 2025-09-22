‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ production faces shutdown after Tom Holland injury

Highlights
- Tom Holland sustained a concussion during a stunt sequence in Glasgow.
- Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been paused indefinitely.
- The actor is recovering well but the incident has caused major scheduling issues.
- The planned July 2026 release date for the film is now under review.
The Marvel and Sony production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been thrown into chaos following a stunt injury to its star. Tom Holland is recovering after being diagnosed with a concussion, leading to an immediate halt to filming. This unexpected break has caused a massive logistical challenge for producers, who must now reorganise the entire shoot. The incident brings to light the intense physical pressure on actors in major superhero franchises.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Instagram Screengrab/spidermanmovie
What happens to the schedule after a production halt?
A shutdown like this is a producer's worst nightmare. It's not just about pressing pause. Every single day represents a huge financial investment in crew, equipment and location fees that are now being wasted. The production was deep into a complex shoot in Glasgow, a key part of their plan.
Now the team behind the scenes is almost scrambling. They have to figure out if they can film anything without Holland, maybe scenes with Zendaya's MJ or Jacob Batalon's Ned. If his recovery takes more than a few days, they might have to pack up entirely and come back to Scotland later, again a move that would blow out the budget even further.
Does Tom Holland do his own stunts?
Holland has built a reputation for doing most of his own stunt work, something that is both praised and increasingly scrutinised. He is not known for being accident prone, but his commitment to the physicality of the role is absolute.
This has meant enduring gruelling training and performing complex acrobatics across all his Spider-Man films. This concussion, while described as mild, is again in the spotlight for all the risks involved every time an actor steps into the harness, no matter how many safety protocols are in place. It inevitably raises the question of whether A list stars should be so hands on.
Will the Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date change?
Right now, the official line is that the July 2026 date is still locked in. These dates are set years in advance as part of a massive global marketing system. A short delay of a week might be affordable within the production's contingency plan. But if this halt stretches on, it creates a domino effect.
The biggest hurdle is post-production, especially the years of visual effects work needed for a Marvel film. If the shooting runs too long, it squeezes the VFX teams, potentially compromising quality or, in a worst case scenario, forcing the studio to push the entire release. It's a last resort, but it's suddenly a possibility on the table.