‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ production faces shutdown after Tom Holland injury





So what are the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings everyone is chatting about?

Right, let us get straight to it. The big reveal gave us 15 couples. Some look like matches made in heaven, others… well, we will see. Neighbours stalwart Stefan Dennis is with Dianne Buswell in the so called ‘Aussie dream team’. Then there is Ellie Goldstein, the model, paired with Vito Coppola. That partnership is bursting with joy from the first glimpse.

Thomas Skinner, best known for The Apprentice, got Amy Dowden, which is a huge deal given her comeback from that stress fracture. And Ross King is with Jowita Przystał and is already joking about drawing the short straw. The full list is out there, but these are the ones generating the heat early on. It is the mix of sport stars, actors and reality TV faces that makes this year feel different.





How is the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line up shaping the betting odds?

You can always tell the mood by the bookmakers. And boy, did they react fast. Within hours of the pairings being shown the odds shifted dramatically. Gladiators star Harry Aikines A ryeetey, now with Karen Hauer, saw his price slashed from 16/1 to 8/1. Punters clearly fancy his athleticism. Meanwhile Lewis Cope is holding firm as the early favourite.

But it is not good news for everyone. Ross King’s chances have plummeted to 100/1, which basically means the market thinks he is a goner early doors. Thomas Skinner’s odds drifted out too, which is surprising given his popularity. It is a brutal initial judgment, but that is Strictly for you; first impressions count.





What are the big changes for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

This is not just another series. Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has made a significant shift with no more phone votes. After years of premium rate lines it is all moving online. You will need a BBC account to have your say. They are calling the old system “outdated” and too costly. It is a big change, but one that probably makes sense for how people watch telly now. Also Dianne Buswell is dancing while pregnant, which is a first on the show. That adds a whole new layer to the competition dynamics. The show must go on, as they say, but it will be fascinating to see how that plays out over the weeks.

Strictly shakes up voting rules with online-only system for the first time BBC One Website





When does the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 competition really begin?

Mark your calendars. The first live show is on Saturday 27 September. That is when the judges’ scores will start to count. The public vote opens the week after, leading to the first elimination. And of course the themed weeks are locked in: Movie Week on 11 October, Halloween Week on 25 October and the big trip to Blackpool on 22 November. The final is set for 20 December. So the journey is just starting. The launch was fun, but the real work begins now. Who will cope with the pressure? Who will crumble? We are about to find out.