Elli AvrRam on two film industries: 'Shot ready hai' versus 'have you had breakfast'

Highlights

South sets more peaceful and coordinated than Bollywood.

Felt typecast in glamour roles in Hindi cinema.

'Malang' shifted how filmmakers viewed her abilities.

Elli AvrRam has opened up about her experiences working across Bollywood and the South film industry, revealing a stark contrast in the types of roles offered and working conditions on set.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said she's encountered more substantial, content-driven roles in South Indian cinema compared to her Bollywood journey, where she often felt restricted to glamorous appearances.

"I definitely feel that South mein woh zyada milta hai (You find that more) content-driven films," Elli said, comparing her experiences.

"In Bollywood, I still feel that it's been more like the typical typecast and that typical glamour role only. Matlab aap pretty ho, pretty hi raho" (you’re pretty, so just stay pretty).

The turning point came with her role in 'Malang', which marked the first time she was portrayed differently in Hindi cinema.

"There were a lot of filmmakers and producers who were shocked, being like, 'Wow, Elli is a serious actress,'" she recalled.

The experience taught her an important lesson about perceptions. "Log hamesha ek perception rakhte hain aapke baare mein"(people always have a perception about you).

Until they don't meet you saamne se and get to know your story, your passion, woh hamesha ek aisi soch rakhenge,"(they will always think that way) she explained.

Contrasting work cultures

Beyond role diversity, Elli highlighted significant differences in work culture between the two industries. She described South Indian film sets as notably more peaceful and better organised.

"I have found it more peaceful on set in the South. Whereas in Bollywood, I feel it's more like 'chalo' and all of that rush," she observed.

The actress appreciated the coordination and professionalism she experienced down South.

"Better experiences in the South in terms of coordination with everyone, using more walkie-talkies and not shouting or screaming.

And being more like, 'Okay, have you had your breakfast? You eat, and then let's work.'"

She contrasted this with some Bollywood experiences where meals would be interrupted mid-bite.

"My experience in Bollywood has been more like you're eating and suddenly it's like, 'Shot ready hai, we need you, khana hatao.' Even if you're about to faint—shot is ready."

Elli acknowledged her experiences vary depending on the team, having had positive moments in both industries.