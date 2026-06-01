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Taylor Swift's rumoured 'Toy Story 5' role gains momentum after Disney teases fans

The theory first emerged when a countdown briefly appeared on Swift's website before being removed

Taylor Swift's rumoured 'Toy Story 5' role gains momentum after Disney teases fans

Disney and Pixar have fuelled rumours with a series of cryptic references linked to the singer

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Speculation is growing that Taylor Swift could be involved in Toy Story 5
  • Disney and Pixar have fuelled rumours with a series of cryptic references linked to the singer
  • Director Andrew Stanton addressed the theories but left key questions unanswered

Disney's latest clues keep fans guessing

Rumours linking Taylor Swift to Pixar's upcoming Toy Story 5 have gathered pace after Disney and Pixar appeared to lean into fan speculation with a string of mysterious teases.

The theory first emerged when a countdown briefly appeared on Swift's website before being removed. Fans quickly noticed similarities between the teaser and the familiar cloud-filled backdrop from Andy's bedroom in the Toy Story franchise.

Interest intensified further after viewers spotted what they believed were references to Toy Story in the music video for Swift's recent single Opalite. Others pointed to the film's release date of 19 June, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of her debut single.

Billboards and social media add to the mystery

The speculation has since moved beyond fan theories.

Large billboards displaying only the letters “TS” have appeared in several cities across the United States, prompting renewed discussion about a possible connection between Swift and the film.

Pixar's social media accounts have also shared images of the billboards, with one post attracting attention for referencing a lyric associated with the singer. The move was widely interpreted as a nod to the ongoing rumours.

Fans have also highlighted several apparent Taylor Swift-themed changes across digital platforms, further fuelling suggestions that a larger promotional campaign may be underway.

Director addresses rumours ahead of release

Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton recently responded to the speculation during an interview, acknowledging that the rumours had reached the film's creative team.

While Stanton said the song playing over the film's end credits was not by Swift, he did not completely rule out the possibility of her involvement elsewhere in the project.

That has left fans wondering whether the singer could be contributing music to another part of the film, voicing a new character or participating in a different capacity.

With Toy Story 5 set to arrive in cinemas on 19 June, Disney has yet to clarify the situation. Until then, the growing trail of clues continues to keep Swift fans searching for answers.

toy story 5fansdisneyrumourstaylor swift

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