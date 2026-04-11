Allu Arjun earns seven times more than Deepika Padukone in 'Raaka', reports suggest

Highlights

Reports indicate a sharp pay gap between the lead stars of Raaka

Allu Arjun set to earn Rs 175 crore (£16.7 million approx)

Deepika Padukone reportedly paid Rs 25 crore (£2.4 million approx)

A stark pay contrast

Atlee’s Raaka has drawn attention after reports revealed a wide gap in remuneration among its lead actors.

Allu Arjun is said to be earning around Rs 175 crore (£16.7 million approx), while Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid Rs 25 crore (£2.4 million approx). This places Padukone’s fee at roughly one-seventh of Arjun’s earnings, underlining the scale of disparity at the top end of the project.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is said to be earning around Rs 5 crore (£480,000 approx), positioning her below Padukone but within the same pay structure.

Star pull and scale

Arjun’s reported fee reflects his central role in the film and his current box office standing. The actor is expected to take on multiple roles, including a police officer, a father and a half-human, half-monster character.

Padukone, while a major presence, appears to be positioned differently within the narrative, with the film anchored around Arjun’s multi-layered role.

A big-budget production

Mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 700 crore (£67 million approx), Raaka is among the most ambitious Indian film projects currently in production.

The first-look poster, released on Arjun’s birthday, offered a glimpse into the film’s tone, showing the actor in a rugged avatar with fur and tusk-like detailing, hinting at an intense character.

Expanding ensemble

Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor may also join the cast. Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is currently in production, with the next schedule expected in Mumbai. If timelines remain on track, filming could be completed by the end of 2026.