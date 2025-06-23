Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Key points

A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium



The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration



The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales





Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available



Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers



Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

What’s included in the demo?

The demo reportedly covers the opening mission, which features a cinematic battle against Sandman. Players can also explore the city and test new features like the web-wings, allowing faster and more dynamic travel across Manhattan.

This trial is intended to give players a strong introduction to the core gameplay and narrative without requiring a full purchase. Saved progress from the demo may carry over if users choose to buy the full version later.

Other limited-time demos available

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not the only title offering a trial through PlayStation Plus Premium. Subscribers can also access time-limited demos of several other major games, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

The re-release of The Last of Us Part II is currently being promoted as it marks its fifth anniversary in 2024. Both demos are accessible through the PlayStation Store for Premium-tier subscribers.

Premium subscription offers expanding content

PlayStation Plus Premium is the highest tier of Sony’s subscription service. While more expensive than the Essential and Extra tiers, it includes access to game trials, cloud streaming, and a broader library of classic titles.

For those undecided about Spider-Man 2, the demo offers a low-risk opportunity to explore the game and make an informed choice before buying.