Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Players can now try out the action-adventure title for two hours before deciding to buy

Spider man 2

The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 23, 2025
Key points

  • A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium
  • The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration
  • The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales

  • Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available
  • Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

What’s included in the demo?

The demo reportedly covers the opening mission, which features a cinematic battle against Sandman. Players can also explore the city and test new features like the web-wings, allowing faster and more dynamic travel across Manhattan.

This trial is intended to give players a strong introduction to the core gameplay and narrative without requiring a full purchase. Saved progress from the demo may carry over if users choose to buy the full version later.

Other limited-time demos available

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not the only title offering a trial through PlayStation Plus Premium. Subscribers can also access time-limited demos of several other major games, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

The re-release of The Last of Us Part II is currently being promoted as it marks its fifth anniversary in 2024. Both demos are accessible through the PlayStation Store for Premium-tier subscribers.

Premium subscription offers expanding content

PlayStation Plus Premium is the highest tier of Sony’s subscription service. While more expensive than the Essential and Extra tiers, it includes access to game trials, cloud streaming, and a broader library of classic titles.

For those undecided about Spider-Man 2, the demo offers a low-risk opportunity to explore the game and make an informed choice before buying.

Rockstar Boots GTA Player Mid-Stream After Jailbroken PS5 Leak

The footage of the removal quickly circulated on social media

iStock

Rockstar kicks GTA Online player mid-stream for leaking new DLC via jailbroken PS5

Rockstar Games has taken swift action against a GTA Online player who streamed unreleased content from the upcoming Money Fronts update using a jailbroken PlayStation 5. The player was removed from an online session in real-time by a Rockstar administrator, reinforcing the studio’s zero-tolerance stance on leaks and unauthorised access.

Player ejected during livestream

During the livestream, the user was showcasing content from the Money Fronts downloadable content (DLC), which is officially due for release on 17 June 2025. Midway through the broadcast, the stream was interrupted with an on-screen message that read:

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch on 17 July 2025,

IGN

Pauline joins Donkey Kong Bananza as sidekick, new gameplay revealed

Nintendo has revealed fresh gameplay details for Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming 3D platformer set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025. A key highlight is the inclusion of Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline as Donkey Kong's new sidekick.

Pauline, appearing in a younger form, was previously leaked and then quickly removed from Nintendo platforms. Her confirmed appearance in the game marks a significant crossover within the Nintendo universe, though her exact link to the Kong storyline remains unclear.

Dark and Darker

Customers who purchased the “Legendary Status” upgrade will be refunded

Ironmace

Dark and Darker to be removed from Epic Games Store libraries by November

Epic Games has announced that Dark and Darker, the PvPvE dungeon crawler developed by Ironmace, will be permanently removed from players’ libraries on the Epic Games Store on 1 November 2025. The decision comes months after the game was delisted from the platform in March.

In an email confirmed by Epic and shared with PC Gamer, the company said, “We removed Dark and Darker from sale on the Epic Games Store on 5 March in consideration of a court decision in Korea between Nexon and the game’s publisher, Ironmace. On 1 November 2025, we will be removing Dark and Darker from your library, at which point it will no longer be playable via the Epic Games Store.”

Nintendo Switch 2

These impressive numbers also reflect Nintendo’s strategic stock management ahead of launch

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records globally with over 3.5 million units sold

Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console has broken global sales records, becoming the fastest-selling games console in history. The Japanese gaming giant confirmed that more than 3.5 million units were sold worldwide in the first four days following launch.

In a post on social media platform X, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had surpassed the launch performance of every previous Nintendo console. It has even outpaced competitors such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, which shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks, and the PlayStation 4, which sold 2.1 million units in its first month.

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

'The Alters' is more than just a survival game

YouTube/ 11 Bit Studios

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

The Alters is a new science fiction game by 11 Bit Studios, the team behind Frostpunk. This game mixes survival gameplay with deep storytelling and emotional choices. Set in space, it follows Jan Dolski, a man trying to survive on a dangerous alien planet after a failed mission.

Surviving alone… or not quite

Jan is the only survivor of a space crew. He travels in a large, circular mobile base that moves across the planet’s rough terrain. Players must help Jan collect resources, build rooms in the base, and keep things running smoothly while dealing with dangerous weather and radiation outside.

