Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered tops August’s 11 new PS Plus games

Highlights:

Eleven games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered available for PS5; PS4 players get Game of the Year Edition.

PS Plus Premium subscribers gain access to PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Game trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach available to Premium members.



Sony has announced 11 new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogues this month, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered leading the line-up. The additions, arriving on 19 August, include major console exclusives and classic titles, offering a strong month for subscribers across both tiers.

Full August line-up

The games being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August 2025 are:

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (PS4, PS5)

Coral Island (PS5)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)

Harold Halibut (PS5)

Indika (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4, PS5)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)

PS1 version of Resident Evil 2 (PS4, PS5) – Premium only

PS1 version of Resident Evil 3 (PS4, PS5) – Premium only

Sword of the Sea (PS5)

Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5)

These titles join the service alongside August’s PS Plus Essential games, including Lies of P.

Spider-Man swings back onto PlayStation

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most acclaimed superhero games, combining a compelling story with fluid web-swinging gameplay. PS5 owners will receive Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, while PS4 users will access the Game of the Year Edition.

The line-up also features Sword of the Sea, a new console exclusive, and retro horror classics Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for Premium subscribers.

Extras for Premium subscribers

The PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are emulated releases offering modern features such as rewind, save states and enhanced resolution. Premium members will also be able to try Death Stranding 2: On the Beach via a five-hour game trial starting 19 August.