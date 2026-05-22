Highlights

Take-Two says Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release in November 2026

A marketing campaign is expected to begin this summer

Continued speculation around a new trailer and pricing remains unanswered

Analysts expect the game to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in years

Months of waiting may soon give way to answers

Few upcoming releases have generated the kind of anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI. Every rumour, social media post and financial update has become part of a larger search for clues, with fans watching closely for signs of the next reveal.

Now, fresh comments from Strauss Zelnick have offered the clearest indication yet that the wait for new material may soon be ending.

Speaking in recent interviews, the chief executive of Take-Two Interactive said Grand Theft Auto VI remains on course for its planned 19 November 2026 release date, easing concerns that another delay might be on the horizon.

He also indicated that the game's promotional campaign is expected to begin this summer, suggesting that new updates may arrive in the coming months.

Trailer theories and pricing questions continue to build

The comments are likely to fuel growing expectations around another trailer. Online discussion surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has intensified in recent weeks, with fans attempting to predict when Rockstar Games might release a fresh look at the title.

However, Zelnick stopped short of revealing specific plans.

His remarks also arrive amid ongoing discussion around the game's possible price. While reports and analyst projections have suggested the title could become one of gaming's most expensive releases, no official pricing has been announced.

Some analysts have speculated the game could cost around £74, though the company has not confirmed any figure. Zelnick also stressed that major promotional announcements are not made through investor calls.

Expectations are rising around gaming's biggest release

Take-Two's financial outlook points to confidence surrounding the title's launch. Company projections indicate expected growth for the coming year, reinforcing expectations that Grand Theft Auto VI could become one of the industry's defining releases.

The game has already attracted attention for the scale of discussion around its reported development budget. Recent estimates suggested Rockstar's long-awaited project may have cost between £740 million and £1.1 billion to develop.

Zelnick has previously described the title as "the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth", underlining the scale of expectations attached to the release.

For now, the strongest signal may not be a trailer or a release countdown. After years of silence, Rockstar appears ready to begin talking again, and for fans, that shift may be the biggest update yet.