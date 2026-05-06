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Lego road bike set draws cycling buzz as fans discuss design inspiration and price

The new Lego Icons Road Bike is dividing opinion online, with pre-orders open in the US and UK ahead of June delivery

Lego road bike set draws cycling buzz as fans discuss design inspiration and price

Lego has grown popular with adults, and this set joins its Icons range covering hobbies like gardening, motorsport and cycling

Lego
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 06, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • 1,015-piece Lego Icons Road Bike priced at $129.99 / £109.99.
  • Pre-orders open now via Amazon, Smyths and Lego.com for June 2026 delivery.
  • Set has sparked debate over which real road bikes inspired the design.
Lego has launched a new road bike set for cycling fans, and it has already got people talking, though not always for the right reasons.

The Lego Icons Road Bike (set 11380) goes on sale in June. You can pre-order it now for $129.99 in the US and £109.99 in the UK.

It is available on Amazon, at Smyths Toy Stores and directly through Lego. In the EU, pre-order options are also starting to appear, though availability depends on your region and retailer.

Lego has become popular with adults over the years, not just children. This new set fits into its Icons range, which covers real-world hobbies like gardening, motorsport and now cycling.

For bike fans, this one feels personal. The set has 1,015 pieces and is aimed at adult builders. Since photos appeared online, enthusiasts have been trying to work out which real bikes inspired the design.

The front of the model looks similar to the BMC Timemachine or the Factor One, both known for their aerodynamic shapes.

The straight top tube reminds many people of the Giant Propel, one of the most well-known aero road bikes in professional racing.

The back of the frame looks close to the Orbea Orca Aero, while some people also see hints of the Merida Reacto and the Argon18 Nitrogen.

Lego has not said which real bike, if any, it used as a reference. The model seems to borrow from several designs, which has made the guessing game even more enjoyable online.

On Reddit, one user pointed to the Factor as the closest match, highlighting the seat tube and chainstay junction as clues, and also noticed what looked like SRAM Rival groupset details on the model.

Another user was not sure the set was real at first and said they would wait for it to appear on the official Lego website before believing it.

That doubt has since been cleared up, as the set is now listed officially.

Worth the price?

Not everyone thinks the price is fair. "Looks overpriced already," one Reddit user wrote after the announcement . Another had a lighter take: "This thing probably costs more than my actual bike and takes longer to assemble too."

A third went straight to what matters most to any keen cyclist, asking: "How many watts will it save me at 50 km/h?"

The jokes show how seriously cyclists take their bikes, even plastic ones. But for many people, the appeal is real.

A build of over 1,000 pieces takes several hours to complete, which makes it a good project for anyone who enjoys working with their hands as much as riding their bike.

The timing of this release works well for cycling fans. June 2026 puts the set on shelves just as the Grand Tour season gets going, with the Giro d'Italia already under way when deliveries start.

For fans who want something to do between stages, this could be a good option.

cyclingbicycle modeladult collectorsbuilding setsroad bikelego

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