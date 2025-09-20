Skip to content
Take-Two stands firm on GTA 6’s May 2026 release date despite rumours

CEO Strauss Zelnick says details will be shared “in the future”

GTA 6 release date

The listing also initially described the game as “the largest game launch in history"

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights:

  • Rockstar previously delayed GTA 6 to 26 May 2026.
  • Concerns over another delay grew after insider speculation.
  • Take-Two Interactive says the release date remains unchanged.
  • CEO Strauss Zelnick says details will be shared “in the future.”

Take-Two reiterates GTA 6 release date

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, has reaffirmed that GTA 6 will launch on 26 May 2026, despite growing speculation over a possible further delay.

Rockstar Games first announced the postponement in May 2025, explaining that the extra time was needed “to deliver at the level of quality” expected by fans. The studio has remained largely silent since, which has fuelled speculation about whether the title might slip again.

Insider speculation sparks concern

Industry commentator Tom Henderson suggested in August that the release could be pushed back to October 2026, although he clarified that this was his personal view and not based on official information. The comment nevertheless led many fans to brace for another delay.

Take-Two maintains confidence

At Take-Two’s virtual annual shareholder meeting on 18 September, chief executive Strauss Zelnick said the publisher had not altered the planned release.

“As we bring our exciting line-up to market, including Grand Theft Auto VI in Fiscal 2027, we expect to achieve record levels of net bookings that will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability,” he said.

Zelnick added that Rockstar would “share more details in the future.”

Rockstar’s approach

Take-Two has consistently stated that Rockstar will take the lead on GTA 6 announcements. While details remain scarce, Rockstar recently referred to the title as Grand Theft Auto 6 in a job listing — the first time it has used the numeral instead of the Roman numeral VI.

The listing also initially described the game as “the largest game launch in history,” though this phrasing has since been removed.

release daterumoursrockstargta 6

