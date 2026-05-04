Rockstar India employee review sparks debate over alleged crunch culture

Highlights

Glassdoor review alleges hectic work schedules at Rockstar India.

Employee reports colleagues working until 3AM after morning shifts.

Review highlights mental health toll from compressed project timelines.

A quality assurance analyst at Rockstar India's Bengaluru office has shared concerns about working conditions in a recent Glassdoor review, claiming employees face unrealistic deadlines and unpaid overtime as the studio prepares for GTA 6's release.

The review, posted on May 1, gave the company a 2-star rating while acknowledging exciting projects and CEO approval.

The current employee detailed both positive aspects (free food and working on "the most anticipated entertainment project in the world") and serious workplace concerns.

According to the review, staff are expected to work overtime without additional pay. "The work schedule has been hectic since last month," the analyst wrote, adding that some colleagues worked until 3AM after completing their morning shifts.

The review claims management expects teams to finish tasks that normally take 5-6 months in just 2-3 months. The employee also stated that complaining to the Head of Department proves "useless."

Despite these concerns, the review noted there is growth potential at the company, though limited, and praised the business outlook.

In the "Advice to Management" section, the employee made a direct appeal: "I enjoyed working here in the previous year but the last few weeks have been a toll on my mental health, please be lenient on us, we are humans too."

Unverified claims spark debate

Gaming insider Kiwi Talkz, who previously revealed that GTA 6 is reportedly the most expensive game ever made, shared thoughts about the situation on social media.

"What you call crunch is just normal day-to-day work in India, so 100 per cent yes lol," Kiwi Talkz wrote, adding that India "isn't known for work-life balance."

The claims have not been verified by Rockstar Games officials. Some observers suggest the review could be fabricated by a frustrated fan mocking the company, especially given GTA 6's upcoming release.

Rockstar Games is determined to deliver GTA 6 this year. The company has not responded to requests for comment about the Glassdoor review or workplace conditions at its Bengaluru studio.