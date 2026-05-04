Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rockstar India employee review sparks debate over alleged crunch culture

Bengaluru QA analyst claims 6-month projects compressed into 2-3 months

GTA

Staff are reportedly working overtime without extra pay, with some working until 3AM after morning shifts

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 04, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Glassdoor review alleges hectic work schedules at Rockstar India.
  • Employee reports colleagues working until 3AM after morning shifts.
  • Review highlights mental health toll from compressed project timelines.
A quality assurance analyst at Rockstar India's Bengaluru office has shared concerns about working conditions in a recent Glassdoor review, claiming employees face unrealistic deadlines and unpaid overtime as the studio prepares for GTA 6's release.

The review, posted on May 1, gave the company a 2-star rating while acknowledging exciting projects and CEO approval.

The current employee detailed both positive aspects (free food and working on "the most anticipated entertainment project in the world") and serious workplace concerns.

According to the review, staff are expected to work overtime without additional pay. "The work schedule has been hectic since last month," the analyst wrote, adding that some colleagues worked until 3AM after completing their morning shifts.

The review claims management expects teams to finish tasks that normally take 5-6 months in just 2-3 months. The employee also stated that complaining to the Head of Department proves "useless."

Despite these concerns, the review noted there is growth potential at the company, though limited, and praised the business outlook.

In the "Advice to Management" section, the employee made a direct appeal: "I enjoyed working here in the previous year but the last few weeks have been a toll on my mental health, please be lenient on us, we are humans too."

Unverified claims spark debate

Gaming insider Kiwi Talkz, who previously revealed that GTA 6 is reportedly the most expensive game ever made, shared thoughts about the situation on social media.

"What you call crunch is just normal day-to-day work in India, so 100 per cent yes lol," Kiwi Talkz wrote, adding that India "isn't known for work-life balance."

The claims have not been verified by Rockstar Games officials. Some observers suggest the review could be fabricated by a frustrated fan mocking the company, especially given GTA 6's upcoming release.

Rockstar Games is determined to deliver GTA 6 this year. The company has not responded to requests for comment about the Glassdoor review or workplace conditions at its Bengaluru studio.

rockstar indiagta 6workplace conditionscrunch timerockstar games

Related News

Is India turning into world’s AI classroom?
Column

Is India turning into world’s AI classroom?

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use
Tech

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use

More For You

Steam Controller price

The controller’s haptic trackpads let players use mouse-like controls in PC games and have been widely praised

X/Valve

Steam Controller launches May 4 but its £85 price has split opinion

Highlights

  • Orders open 4 May; priced at £85 in UK and $99 in US.
  • Features haptic trackpads and magnetic sync puck.
  • Gamers online divided over whether the price is justified.
Valve's new Steam Controller goes on sale from 4 May, priced at £85 in the UK and $99 in the US. That is double what the original cost when it launched in 2015, and the jump has not gone unnoticed.

The second-generation gamepad is compatible with PCs, the Steam Deck, and Valve's upcoming gaming PC, the Steam Machine. It does not work with PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo consoles.

Reaction online has been sharp. On Reddit, one of the most upvoted comments read: "I have paid more for a controller, I have paid a lot less, too."

Keep ReadingShow less