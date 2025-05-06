Skip to content
GTA 6 trailer 2 released as Rockstar reveals more of Vice City and Leonida

GTA 6 Trailer 2

The trailer introduces the central protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2025
Rockstar Games has released the much-anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, providing fans with a closer look at the game's story, characters, and expansive setting. Captured on PlayStation 5, the trailer highlights the return to Vice City and invites players to explore the wider state of Leonida.

Following the announcement of a delay pushing the game's release to 26 May 2026, this latest trailer aims to reignite excitement among fans who have been waiting over a decade since the release of GTA V.

Jason and Lucia take centre stage

The trailer introduces the central protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Rockstar describes the pair as being caught in a dangerous conspiracy that stretches across Leonida. The official synopsis reveals: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy... forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Jason, a former Army member with ties to drug runners in the Keys, is portrayed as someone trying to escape a difficult past. Lucia, who has recently been released from prison, is determined to secure a better life for herself and her family. The trailer hints at a tense, high-stakes storyline built on trust and survival.

Supporting cast and character profiles

Rockstar’s updated GTA 6 website offers detailed character bios, adding depth to the world of Vice City. Key supporting characters include:

  • Cal Hampton: A paranoid conspiracy theorist and Jason’s friend, often seen monitoring Coast Guard communications from his home.
  • Boobie Ike: A former street figure who has turned his influence into a business empire including real estate, a recording studio, and a strip club.
  • Dre’Quan Priest: A music entrepreneur behind “Only Raw Records”, aiming to take Vice City’s music scene by storm.
  • Real Dimez: A rap duo composed of Bae-Luxe and Roxy, whose early viral success has led to a record deal.
  • Raul Bautista: A seasoned bank robber looking for crew members willing to take big risks.
  • Brian Heder: A drug runner from the Keys who houses Jason in exchange for favours and occasional company.

Locations across Leonida

The game world, set in the fictional state of Leonida – Rockstar's take on Florida – appears to be the largest and most varied in the franchise’s history. Trailer 2 reveals a wide range of locations, from urban streets to swampy wetlands.

  • Vice City: The sun-soaked, vibrant city returns with neighbourhoods like Ocean Beach, Little Cuba, and the VC Port, blending pastel hotels, flea markets, and busy local shops.
  • Leonida Keys: A tropical archipelago where island life hides dangerous undercurrents.
  • Grassrivers: Dense wetlands filled with alligators and other threats, promising unpredictable exploration.
  • Port Gellhorn: Once a tourist haven, now a gritty town run on cheap liquor and back-alley deals.
  • Ambrosia: A region dominated by industrial activity, local biker gangs, and a powerful sugar refinery.
  • Mount Kalaga: A mountainous area offering hunting, fishing, and off-grid communities living beyond state control.

Each area brings its own atmosphere, challenges, and storylines, reinforcing Rockstar’s emphasis on player immersion.

Delay and platform release

While the excitement around the new trailer is high, Rockstar has also confirmed a significant delay to GTA 6’s launch. Initially expected in late 2025, the game is now scheduled for release on 26 May 2026. The title is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no official PC release date yet announced.

Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA VI in December 2023. The gap between the two trailers — one year, five months, and two days — mirrors the promotional strategy used for GTA V, whose first two trailers were released one year and five months apart.

A glimpse into the future of GTA

- YouTubeRockstar Games

The second trailer and updated website make it clear that Rockstar is aiming to deliver its most expansive and narratively rich title yet. With dual protagonists, a wide-ranging open world, and a deep supporting cast, GTA VI is set to push the boundaries of what fans expect from the series.

Fans can now dive into character details and explore Leonida’s environments on the official GTA VI website, as anticipation builds toward the 2026 release.

