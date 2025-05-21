Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

The detail was quickly picked up by other viewers, with many joking about the slip-up. Comments such as “That’s it, pre-order cancelled” and “Literally unplayable” filled the replies, clearly intended as humorous jabs rather than serious criticism. The trailer, released by Rockstar Games, has otherwise been widely praised for its visual fidelity and cinematic presentation.

While the lighting issue is minor, it has drawn attention because of Rockstar’s reputation for high standards and the frequent comments from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick about striving for “perfection”. Fans have largely taken the slip in good humour, acknowledging the incredible amount of detail throughout the rest of the trailer.

- YouTube YouTube/ Rockstar Games

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters, including more footage of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists. Styled as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, the pair were shown navigating chaotic scenes including swamp pursuits, helicopter action, and romantic moments, offering more insight into the game’s narrative and tone.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for release in 2025. The game will take players to Vice City and beyond, and expectations remain high despite the long wait. For most fans, a small continuity error in a trailer is unlikely to dampen excitement for what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious titles in Rockstar’s history.