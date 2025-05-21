Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters

YouTube / Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

from GTA6

The detail was quickly picked up by other viewers, with many joking about the slip-up. Comments such as “That’s it, pre-order cancelled” and “Literally unplayable” filled the replies, clearly intended as humorous jabs rather than serious criticism. The trailer, released by Rockstar Games, has otherwise been widely praised for its visual fidelity and cinematic presentation.

While the lighting issue is minor, it has drawn attention because of Rockstar’s reputation for high standards and the frequent comments from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick about striving for “perfection”. Fans have largely taken the slip in good humour, acknowledging the incredible amount of detail throughout the rest of the trailer.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Rockstar Games

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters, including more footage of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists. Styled as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, the pair were shown navigating chaotic scenes including swamp pursuits, helicopter action, and romantic moments, offering more insight into the game’s narrative and tone.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for release in 2025. The game will take players to Vice City and beyond, and expectations remain high despite the long wait. For most fans, a small continuity error in a trailer is unlikely to dampen excitement for what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious titles in Rockstar’s history.

fans dissectedgaming communitygrand theft autohighoctane scenejason protagonistpreorder cancelledreddit userromantic momentsscreenshots sharedsecond trailervice citygta 6

Related News

jennifer lawrence and robert pattinson
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson drama 'Die My Love' gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025

New Spider-Man Film May Feature Sadie Sink, Iconic Villains
Entertainment

New 'Spider-Man' film may feature Sadie Sink and three classic villains in live-action for the first time

Bangladesh-protests-Getty
News

House of Commons screens Bangladesh protest documentaries

Satyajit Ray’s Restored Masterpiece Celebrated at Cannes
Entertainment

Restored Satyajit Ray film earns standing ovation at Cannes as Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal grace the stage

More For You

Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 Trailer 2

The trailer introduces the central protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 released as Rockstar reveals more of Vice City and Leonida

Rockstar Games has released the much-anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, providing fans with a closer look at the game's story, characters, and expansive setting. Captured on PlayStation 5, the trailer highlights the return to Vice City and invites players to explore the wider state of Leonida.

Following the announcement of a delay pushing the game's release to 26 May 2026, this latest trailer aims to reignite excitement among fans who have been waiting over a decade since the release of GTA V.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epic Games gives away free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin and Star Wars game – how to claim them

The free Stormtrooper outfit is just one of several Star Wars-related offerings currently available in Fortnite

Epic Games

Epic Games gives away free Fortnite Stormtrooper skin and Star Wars game – how to claim them

Epic Games is offering players a free Stormtrooper outfit in Fortnite as part of a new Star Wars-themed promotion, coinciding with the build-up to Star Wars Day on 4 May. The offer is part of a wider collaboration between Epic and Disney, ahead of the launch of a new Star Wars-themed Fortnite season and an expansive digital universe expected in 2026.

To claim the free skin, players must link their Epic Games account with a MyDisney account. This step is required to access the giveaway and connect the two platforms as part of Disney and Epic’s wider partnership, which aims to combine gaming, streaming, and shopping into one interactive experience based on Disney properties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Xbox

Fans must act quickly, with only less than 48 hrs available to take advantage.

Getty

Xbox offers 3 free games for a limited time – claim before Sunday

Xbox players still have time to claim three free games as part of the latest Free Play Days event – but they must act fast, with the offer ending tomorrow.

Available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members, the Free Play Days promotion includes three titles which can be downloaded and played at no extra cost. The offer runs until Sunday, 27 April at 11:59pm Pacific Time – early Monday morning UK time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hideo Kojima Unveils Death Stranding 2 Trailer with Metal Gear Touch

Hideo Kojima introduces Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at SXSW 2025, revealing a new trailer packed with Metal Gear-style nods and confirming its PS5 release date

Instagram/kojipro2015_official

Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2 trailer and release date, packed with metal gear references

Hideo Kojima is back in the spotlight, and he’s bringing some familiar vibes with him. At SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas, Kojima presented a brand-new look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The nearly 10-minute trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: gameplay reveals, creepy visuals, and a release date, June 26, 2025, exclusive to PlayStation 5. Players who go for the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions can dive in early on June 24. Pre-orders kick off March 17.

The trailer introduces a fresh face: Neil, portrayed by Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Fans immediately noticed his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Kojima’s Metal Gear series. Neil throws on a bandana and commands a shadowy squad, making the connection even clearer. Kojima actually predicted this comparison back in 2020, when he said Marinelli would be the “spitting image” of Snake if he wore a bandana. Now, that prediction seems to have come full circle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc