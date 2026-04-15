PlayStation Plus shows remasters are no longer side content as Horizon Zero Dawn leads lineup

Highlights

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered reportedly set to headline April additions

Titles including The Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console expected on 21 April

All games available to Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus

Signals a growing focus on remastered titles as key subscription draws

Remasters move to centre stage

A remastered title is set to take the spotlight in April’s PlayStation Plus Extra lineup, underlining a noticeable shift in how Sony is shaping its subscription offering. According to reports, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will headline the next batch of additions, placing a familiar first-party title at the forefront rather than treating it as a secondary inclusion.

The move reflects a broader pattern, where established titles are being repositioned as major attractions within subscription libraries.

A curated mix beyond nostalgia

Alongside Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, the reported additions include The Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console, both expected to arrive on 21 April. The selection brings together racing and management simulation, offering variety across genres while still anchored by a recognisable flagship title.

These games will be available to players subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus, which focus on catalogue access rather than monthly ownership-based downloads.

Subscription strategy in focus

At the same time, the Essential tier continues to operate on a different model, offering monthly titles such as Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I–III Remastered and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, available to claim between 7 April and 4 May.

The contrast highlights how Sony is structuring its service. While Essential provides rotating monthly access, the higher tiers are increasingly defined by recognisable, high-value titles. In that context, remasters are no longer supplementary additions. They are becoming central to how subscription platforms retain players and maintain interest over time.

If confirmed, April’s lineup would reinforce that approach, with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered positioned not as a revisit, but as the main draw.