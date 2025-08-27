PlayStation Plus September free games include Stardew Valley and Psychonauts 2

Highlights:
- September’s PlayStation Plus lineup features Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.
- All three games will be available to members from 2 September.
- August’s titles — Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 — can be added until 1 September.
Three new games arrive in September
PlayStation Plus members will have access to three new titles next month: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder. The games will be available to download from 2 September.
Psychonauts 2 (PS4)
Players step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic acrobat who joins the international organisation of psychic spies known as the Psychonauts. In this platform-adventure, Raz must uncover conspiracies, investigate a mole inside headquarters and face a murderous psychic villain. The game mixes quirky humour, inventive level design and customisable psychic powers.
Stardew Valley (PS4)
The much-loved farming simulator returns, inviting players to restore their grandfather’s rundown farm. Starting with basic tools and limited resources, players can build crops, raise animals, mine, fish and become part of the local community. With freedom to craft your own story, Stardew Valley blends farming, friendship and exploration in a cosy, relaxing experience.
Viewfinder (PS4, PS5)
This first-person puzzle adventure uses a unique instant camera mechanic to reshape reality. Players can bring sketches, paintings, photos and postcards to life, altering environments to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries hidden within its vibrant world.
Last chance for August titles
Players have until 1 September to add August’s lineup — Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 — to their library before they are replaced.