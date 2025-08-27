Skip to content
PlayStation Plus September free games include Stardew Valley and Psychonauts 2

All three games will be available to members from 2 September

PlayStation Plus

Players have until 1 September to add August’s lineup

PlayStation
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • September’s PlayStation Plus lineup features Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.
  • All three games will be available to members from 2 September.
  • August’s titles — Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 — can be added until 1 September.

Three new games arrive in September

PlayStation Plus members will have access to three new titles next month: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder. The games will be available to download from 2 September.

Psychonauts 2 (PS4)

Players step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic acrobat who joins the international organisation of psychic spies known as the Psychonauts. In this platform-adventure, Raz must uncover conspiracies, investigate a mole inside headquarters and face a murderous psychic villain. The game mixes quirky humour, inventive level design and customisable psychic powers.

Stardew Valley (PS4)

The much-loved farming simulator returns, inviting players to restore their grandfather’s rundown farm. Starting with basic tools and limited resources, players can build crops, raise animals, mine, fish and become part of the local community. With freedom to craft your own story, Stardew Valley blends farming, friendship and exploration in a cosy, relaxing experience.

Viewfinder (PS4, PS5)

This first-person puzzle adventure uses a unique instant camera mechanic to reshape reality. Players can bring sketches, paintings, photos and postcards to life, altering environments to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries hidden within its vibrant world.

Last chance for August titles

Players have until 1 September to add August’s lineup — Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 — to their library before they are replaced.

