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Mina the Hollower becomes 2026’s best-reviewed game after Yacht Club’s ‘make-or-break’ gamble

The retro-inspired action platformer currently holds a Metacritic score of 92

Mina the Hollower review

The game marks the studio’s first major release since the success of Shovel Knight

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Mina the Hollower currently holds the highest review score of any game released this year
  • Developer Yacht Club Games previously described the title as a “make-or-break” project
  • Critics praised the game’s world design, combat and retro-inspired style

Yacht Club’s biggest risk turns into its biggest success

Yacht Club Games appears to have pulled off one of gaming’s biggest turnaround stories of the year after Mina the Hollower debuted as 2026’s highest-rated video game.

The retro-inspired action platformer currently holds a Metacritic score of 92, placing it above major releases including Forza Horizon 6, Resident Evil Requiem and Mewgenics.

The game marks the studio’s first major release since the success of Shovel Knight and arrives after years of delays, rising costs and mounting pressure on the independent developer.

Studio director Sean Velasco previously described the title as “make-or-break” for the company, admitting last year that the studio’s future depended heavily on the game’s commercial performance.

“It’s make-or-break for sure,” Velasco said at the time, explaining that sales expectations would determine the studio’s stability moving forward.

Critics praise the game’s combat, design and atmosphere

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with several outlets awarding perfect scores and describing the game as one of the standout releases of the year.

RPG Site called Mina the Hollower “a truly special game”, praising its game design, sprite work and sound. The publication said the 18-hour adventure remained engaging from beginning to end and described it as an “easy recommend” for almost any player.

IGN highlighted the game’s blend of action, exploration and retro aesthetics, comparing its design influences to The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania and FromSoftware’s RPG titles. The review suggested that even players familiar mainly with modern hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring would find plenty to enjoy beneath the game’s retro presentation.

Much of the praise centred on the game’s open-world structure, mysterious atmosphere and fast-paced combat system.

Kickstarter-backed project finally arrives after long delay

Mina the Hollower was first announced in 2022 through a Kickstarter campaign that raised around $1.2 million. Originally expected to launch in late 2023, the project expanded significantly during development, leading to lengthy delays.

The game is now set to release on 29 May across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

For Yacht Club Games, the strong critical response could provide a major boost after years of uncertainty surrounding the ambitious project. What began as a risky follow-up to Shovel Knight has now become one of the industry’s biggest success stories of 2026.

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