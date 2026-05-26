'007 First Light' finally gives James Bond fans the game they have been waiting for

Highlights

007 First Light reimagines Bond before his 00 status in an origin story setting

The game is developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman series

Reviewers have praised its blend of stealth, action and classic Bond atmosphere

Bond returns to gaming through a younger and rougher version

After years without a major James Bond game and a lengthy pause for the film franchise, 007 First Light arrives carrying expectations beyond a typical release.

Developed by IO Interactive, the team behind Hitman, the game introduces players to a younger Bond before he earns his 00 status. Rather than presenting the polished agent audiences know, the story begins with a more impulsive and rebellious trainee still learning his role.

Actor Patrick Gibson takes on the character and reportedly guides Bond from a headstrong newcomer into a more recognisable figure as relationships with familiar faces begin to develop.

Building Bond before the legend

The game also introduces earlier versions of iconic characters including M and Q.

Reviewers highlighted the dynamic between Bond and Q in particular, noting smaller moments that help shape the character's evolution. One sequence involving Q teaching Bond how to tie a bow tie was singled out as an example of how the game builds recognisable Bond traits through character interactions rather than spectacle.

Instead of relying purely on nostalgia, 007 First Light appears to focus on constructing the foundations of the Bond audiences already know.

Stealth, action and spectacle collide

While IO Interactive could easily have adapted the structure of Hitman, the studio reportedly takes a broader approach.

The game retains elements of social stealth and infiltration but combines them with a more direct, cinematic structure. Action sequences include large-scale destruction, dramatic environments and close combat encounters where Bond uses surroundings as weapons.

The review also points to inventive gadget use, with players distracting enemies through hacked devices and environmental tricks that add another layer to missions.

More than action alone

One of the strongest points highlighted was the game’s understanding that Bond is more than a secret agent in combat.

Alongside action scenes, 007 First Light reportedly places equal focus on social environments, glamorous locations and the aspirational side of the Bond world.

Players move through settings including luxury hotels, social gatherings and international locations that reflect the globe-trotting appeal associated with the franchise.

According to early reactions, the game succeeds less because of individual action set pieces and more because it captures the wider Bond fantasy.

For longtime fans, 007 First Light may finally deliver something missing from Bond gaming for years: the feeling of stepping fully into the world of 007 rather than simply controlling him.