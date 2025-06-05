Patrick Gibson linked to James Bond role following 007 First Light trailer reveal

Speculation is growing that Irish actor Patrick Gibson may be involved in the next phase of the James Bond franchise, following the release of the trailer for IO Interactive’s upcoming video game, 007 First Light. The cinematic trailer, which debuted on Wednesday during Sony’s State of Play presentation, showcased a younger version of the iconic British spy, and fans were quick to point out the character’s resemblance to Gibson.
The game introduces a 26-year-old Bond in a third-person action-adventure format, set to release in 2026 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Within hours of the trailer’s release, social media was abuzz with fans speculating that Gibson is either portraying or voicing the new digital version of Bond.
Despite his growing profile, he has not previously worked on video game voice acting projectsYouTube/ IO Interactive
One user on Reddit wrote, “I clocked it THE SECOND I saw the dirty smirk of his,” while another commented: “Watching the trailer and knew the face looked familiar. After about a minute or so I screamed ‘DEXTER.’” The 30-year-old actor is currently best known for his portrayal of a young Dexter Morgan in the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin.
Although IO Interactive has yet to officially confirm the identity of the voice or performance actor behind the digital Bond, the character’s facial features and expressions have drawn comparisons to Gibson. According to PC Gamer, the game’s version of Bond features a “smirky” demeanour, similar to Gibson’s previous roles.
Gibson’s filmography includes appearances in Shadow and Bone, The OA, and The Tudors. Despite his growing profile, he has not previously worked on video game voice acting projects. Notably, his Wikipedia page was reportedly edited shortly after the trailer’s release to claim he had been cast in the game, further fuelling the speculation.
007 First Light: A new take on Bond
IO Interactive’s upcoming game represents a departure from previous depictions of James Bond. In 007 First Light, players will take control of a Bond who is not yet the polished secret agent with a licence to kill. Instead, he is described as “a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless new recruit” who has just joined MI6 after a privileged but aimless upbringing.
The game begins with Bond as an air crewman in the Royal Navy, prior to earning his 00 status. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said the aim was to show Bond “before the tuxedos and the martinis,” as he steps into the dangerous world of espionage.
In the trailer, the character M describes Bond as “a bullet without a target,” hinting at a raw, unshaped version of the spy who will evolve into the 007 known to audiences. The game will reportedly combine narrative-driven cutscenes with third-person gameplay, including shooting and melee combat.
Debate over modern Bond and visual choices
Some fans and commentators have questioned the modern direction of the game. PC Gamer remarked that the new Bond, presumably born around the year 2000, has a distinctly contemporary appearance, joking that he looks like someone who “vapes or has opinions about Ethereum”.
Nonetheless, the studio is expected to share more details at the IOI Showcase on Friday, 7 June at 2 am BST. This presentation is set to feature gameplay footage and may confirm the cast involved in the project.
Bond casting speculation continues
The speculation around Patrick Gibson’s involvement in 007 First Light comes amid ongoing rumours regarding the next actor to play James Bond in the film franchise. Theo James has recently emerged as the frontrunner, with bookmakers BetMGM listing the 40-year-old White Lotus star as the 6/4 favourite to succeed Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as Bond was in 2021’s No Time to Die.
James, who also appeared in The Gentlemen, is now considered a leading contender among fans and industry insiders for the iconic role.
Meanwhile, 007 First Light marks IO Interactive’s first Bond game since acquiring the licence, and it is expected to be the first in a trilogy developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.