New James Bond revealed in upcoming video game ‘007: First Light’

Highlights

007: First Light will introduce a brand-new James Bond in video game form



Developed by IO Interactive, known for the Hitman series



Focus is on Bond’s origin story and spycraft, not just action



Game was pitched directly to Eon Productions with full creative backing



Comes as the Bond film franchise awaits a new lead and direction



Video game introduces new James Bond before next film

For the first time in the franchise’s history, a new James Bond will be introduced in a video game rather than on the big screen. 007: First Light, developed by Danish studio IO Interactive, is set to launch next year, offering fans an origin story for the iconic MI6 agent.

The announcement comes as the Bond film series remains in transition following Daniel Craig’s final appearance in No Time to Die. No successor has been named for the cinematic role.

A younger Bond, shaped through gameplay

The version of Bond portrayed in First Light is noticeably younger — a clean-cut, fresh-faced character, visually inspired by Craig’s physicality but positioned earlier in his career. The game’s creative director, Christian Elverdam, described the approach as character-focused.

“We started with the origin. Who is James Bond the young man, and what does it mean to be a 00 agent?” he said.

Unlike previous Bond games, which leaned heavily into shooting mechanics, First Light aims to reflect the broader tone of the films — balancing action with espionage, narrative, and character development.

- YouTube YouTube/ IO Interactive

From Hitman to Her Majesty’s Secret Service

IO Interactive previously developed the acclaimed Hitman reboot trilogy (2016–2021), which focused on stealth and strategy rather than violence. The studio’s reputation for delivering replayable, intelligent gameplay was central to its pitch to Eon Productions, the rights holders to the Bond franchise.

Elverdam explained that while action remains part of the formula, First Light is not designed as a shooter.

“There are great shootouts in the movies – but, if you think about it, not that many,” he said. “To do Bond right, it meant letting players inhabit a character who’s not always shooting.”

The game will include other hallmarks of the franchise, such as driving sequences, gadgets, and hand-to-hand combat — all within a cinematic framework.

Bond games return as the film franchise resets

The release of First Light marks the return of James Bond to video games after a long hiatus. The last major title, 007 Legends (2012), received poor reviews and sales, prompting a pause in development until IO Interactive acquired the rights in 2020.

The timing is notable. Since Amazon’s $8.45bn (£6.3bn) acquisition of MGM in 2022, creative control over the Bond films has shifted. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, long-time custodians of the franchise, handed over creative leadership to Amazon in early 2025. While director Denis Villeneuve has been attached to the next film, casting the next cinematic Bond remains pending.

A Bond for a new era

While IO has not yet revealed the voice actor playing Bond in First Light, the game’s creative team has made clear that their version of the character will reflect modern sensibilities.

“Every Bond is a Bond of their time,” Elverdam said. “There’s a zeitgeist in what you perceive as a threat, what you perceive as aspirational qualities.”

According to IO, First Light will challenge players with moral and personal questions — about duty, improvisation, and loyalty — all set within a narrative-driven framework that aims to redefine what a Bond story can be.

If successful, 007: First Light may set the tone for the franchise’s future — both in games and beyond.