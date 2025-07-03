Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox this August, Sony confirms

Key points

Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S on 26 August 2025.



Sony is publishing the title on Xbox, an unusual move for the company.



Crossplay confirmed between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.



The announcement coincides with Gears of War: Reloaded’s PS5 debut.



Helldivers 2 to launch on Xbox Series X|S this August

Sony has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will launch on Xbox Series X and S on 26 August 2025, marking a rare move by the company to release one of its games on a rival console. The announcement was made during a livestream and comes on the same day Microsoft’s Gears of War: Reloaded is set to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter that has already achieved major success on PlayStation 5 and PC, where it launched in February 2024. The title has since sold over 12 million copies in just 12 weeks, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time.

Cross-platform play confirmed

Helldivers 2 will support full crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, allowing players across all platforms to team up in their missions to defend Super Earth. The game’s director, Mikael Eriksson, addressed the new platform launch in a post on Xbox Wire.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” Eriksson said. “We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

- YouTube YouTube/ IGN

Breaking from tradition

The release of Helldivers 2 on Xbox marks a significant shift in strategy for Sony, which traditionally limits PlayStation Studios titles to its own consoles and, increasingly, to PC. Until now, MLB The Show has been one of the few exceptions, launching on Xbox under the MLB brand.

This announcement is part of a broader trend across the gaming industry. Microsoft is also expanding its reach beyond Xbox, with several former exclusives heading to PlayStation. These include Gears of War: Reloaded, Hellblade 2 (arriving in August), and The Outer Worlds 2 (set for an October release on PS5).

The launch of Helldivers 2 on Xbox is expected to grow its player base further and signals a continued move toward cross-platform gaming and reduced console exclusivity.