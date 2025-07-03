Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox this August, Sony confirms

Xbox release in surprise announcement

Helldivers 2

The announcement was made during a livestream

YouTube/ IGN
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S on 26 August 2025.
  • Sony is publishing the title on Xbox, an unusual move for the company.
  • Crossplay confirmed between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
  • The announcement coincides with Gears of War: Reloaded’s PS5 debut.

Helldivers 2 to launch on Xbox Series X|S this August

Sony has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will launch on Xbox Series X and S on 26 August 2025, marking a rare move by the company to release one of its games on a rival console. The announcement was made during a livestream and comes on the same day Microsoft’s Gears of War: Reloaded is set to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter that has already achieved major success on PlayStation 5 and PC, where it launched in February 2024. The title has since sold over 12 million copies in just 12 weeks, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time.

Cross-platform play confirmed

Helldivers 2 will support full crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, allowing players across all platforms to team up in their missions to defend Super Earth. The game’s director, Mikael Eriksson, addressed the new platform launch in a post on Xbox Wire.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” Eriksson said. “We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

  - YouTube YouTube/ IGN 

Breaking from tradition

The release of Helldivers 2 on Xbox marks a significant shift in strategy for Sony, which traditionally limits PlayStation Studios titles to its own consoles and, increasingly, to PC. Until now, MLB The Show has been one of the few exceptions, launching on Xbox under the MLB brand.

This announcement is part of a broader trend across the gaming industry. Microsoft is also expanding its reach beyond Xbox, with several former exclusives heading to PlayStation. These include Gears of War: Reloaded, Hellblade 2 (arriving in August), and The Outer Worlds 2 (set for an October release on PS5).

The launch of Helldivers 2 on Xbox is expected to grow its player base further and signals a continued move toward cross-platform gaming and reduced console exclusivity.

sonyplaystationxboxhelldivers 2gaming

Related News

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in
Entertainment

Will YRF’s plan to keep Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR apart boost 'War 2’s hype or backfire?

UK business district
Business

Bond yields ease following Starmer’s support for Reeves

Gill becomes first Asian captain to score double-century in England
Featured

Gill becomes first Asian captain to score double-century in England

More For You

PewDiePie

The campaign argues that players should retain the right to access games they have purchased

Getty Images

PewDiePie backs 'Stop Killing Games' campaign as petition deadline nears

Key points

  • PewDiePie has endorsed the Stop Killing Games movement, urging fans to sign the petition.
  • The campaign, launched by Ross Scott, aims to protect digital ownership of video games.
  • Petition calls for legislation in the UK and EU to prevent publishers from disabling purchased games.
  • The campaign has faced challenges gaining visibility, despite support from other creators.
  • With the petition closing in July 2025, PewDiePie’s support may provide a vital final push.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has voiced his support for the Stop Killing Games campaign, a grassroots movement calling for legislation to protect digital ownership of video games. As the petition reaches its final days, his backing may help the campaign gain the exposure it has long struggled to secure.

Campaign seeks to preserve digital ownership

The Stop Killing Games campaign was launched in 2024 by Ross Scott, the creator of the YouTube channel Accursed Farms. It aims to address the growing concern of publishers disabling access to games that consumers have paid for, even when those games are installed on their devices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan Houser new game

Fresh take on the open-world genre from one of its most influential creators.

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption creator Dan Houser confirms new open-world game in development

Key points

  • Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is developing a new open-world video game.
  • The game is set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a sci-fi audio series launched in 2023.
  • A Better Paradise is being adapted into a novel series, with the first volume due in October 2025.
  • Houser left Rockstar in 2020 and founded Absurd Ventures in 2021.
  • There is no confirmed release date for the game at this time.

Dan Houser, the acclaimed co-creator behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has officially confirmed that his new company, Absurd Ventures, is developing a new open-world video game. The title will be set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a science fiction IP first introduced in audio format last year.

A new venture after Rockstar

Dan Houser, a founding figure at Rockstar Games, played a central role in writing and producing some of the studio’s most celebrated titles, including Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Bully. After leaving Rockstar in 2020, he launched Absurd Ventures in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

YouTube/ Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach takes top spot in UK physical sales for week ending 28 June.
  • Mario Kart World drops to second place.
  • Physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 are 66% lower than the original.
  • Sales are also 33% lower than PS5 exclusive Astro Bot at launch.
  • Market trends indicate a shift towards digital game purchases.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has debuted at number one in the UK’s weekly physical game sales chart, replacing Mario Kart World at the top. However, while Kojima Productions' latest release secured the top spot, its physical sales are significantly down compared to its predecessor.

Weaker physical launch than the original

According to industry analyst Chris Dring from The Game Business, physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 were 66 per cent lower than those of the original Death Stranding title. The drop is attributed to a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with a growing preference for digital downloads over boxed copies.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

This appearance sparked confusion and excitement among fans

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 appears on Xbox store 11 months before release

Key points

  • GTA 6 is now showing as available to download on Xbox Series X/S
  • The full game is not playable; the download is a placeholder
  • File size is 328.76MB, indicating no actual game content
  • GTA 6 launches on 26 May 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

GTA 6 Xbox listing causes fan frenzy

Grand Theft Auto VI has made a surprise appearance on the Microsoft Store, allowing Xbox Series X/S users to download preliminary files for the highly anticipated title, despite the game’s full release being nearly a year away.

The game, due to launch on 26 May 2026, has been officially listed on the store, sparking confusion and excitement among fans. Although the download is now live, the file size is just 328.76MB, far too small for any meaningful content or early access.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET

Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc