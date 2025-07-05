Skip to content
 
Nintendo Switch 2 demand exceeds supply globally, says company president

Nintendo held four purchase draws

Nintendo Switch 2 demand exceeds

To address the ongoing demand, Nintendo is working to increase production

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 05, 2025
Key points

  • Nintendo Switch 2 demand outstripping supply in several countries
  • Over 2.2 million applications submitted in Japan’s lottery sales
  • Nintendo held four purchase draws, with a fifth scheduled for early July
  • Company aims to strengthen production and supply to meet demand
  • Switch 2 had the biggest launch in Nintendo history

Strong demand leads to shortages

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 has surpassed available supply in many regions. Speaking during the Q&A session of the company’s 85th annual general meeting of shareholders, Furukawa addressed concerns about ongoing stock shortages.

“Currently, for Nintendo Switch 2, demand is exceeding supply in many countries, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing our consumers,” he said.

Furukawa acknowledged that even shareholders and their families may be struggling to secure a unit, particularly in Japan, where Nintendo implemented a lottery system through its official My Nintendo Store.

2.2 million applications in Japan alone

The company began accepting applications for the Switch 2 via random draw in early April. Applicants had to meet specific criteria to qualify. The number of entries far exceeded Nintendo’s expectations, with over 2.2 million applications submitted.

Furukawa noted that, as of April 23, he had posted a public message on X acknowledging the high demand and apologising to those not selected. Four lottery rounds have since taken place, but many hopeful customers remain without a console. A fifth draw is scheduled for early July.

While many Japanese retailers also used lottery systems for launch sales, Furukawa stated that more stores are now offering the device for direct purchase.

Nintendo to boost supply

To address the ongoing demand, Nintendo is working to increase production and distribution efforts. “We will continue to strengthen our production and supply systems to deliver as many Nintendo Switch 2 systems as possible to our consumers,” Furukawa said.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on 5 June and sold over 3.5 million units worldwide within its first four days, according to VGChartz estimates. This marks the most successful hardware launch in Nintendo history, surpassing the original Switch’s launch week total of 1.4 million units.

