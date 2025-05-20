Skip to content
7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

The game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm

Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate—a mysterious alien faction—launching a direct assault on Super Earth. This storyline escalation marks the highest stakes the game has presented, as earlier territories such as Mars and its colonies have already been obliterated. For long-time players, this represents the climax of the ongoing war and a must-play event.

2. Massive player count spike

Following the update's release, Helldivers 2 witnessed a dramatic surge in players. Steam concurrency hit over 124,000 at 9:30 AM ET, with numbers continuing to climb, approaching the highs seen during Illuminate’s first appearance in December 2024. This resurgence signals a renewed interest from both returning and new players.

3. New weapons and gear

With the new update, players have access to an arsenal of fresh weapons, offering new ways to approach battles against the Illuminate forces. This has reinvigorated gameplay and allowed veterans to experiment with tactics, while offering new players a variety of engaging loadouts right from the start.

4. Introduction of new Illuminate units

The Illuminate faction has been significantly expanded with new enemy units. These formidable adversaries present unique challenges that differ from the previously encountered Terminid and Automaton enemies. The varied combat styles and threats posed by the Illuminate have added depth and variety to missions.

5. Urban warfare on new city maps

A notable addition in this update is the introduction of city maps. These urban environments change the flow of gameplay, offering vertical combat, tighter corridors, and strategic chokepoints. It’s a refreshing change from the usual battlefield layouts, demanding more coordinated team strategies.

6. A shared narrative that drives engagement

Helldivers 2 continues to prove the power of community-driven storytelling in live service games. The ongoing narrative, shaped by collective player success or failure, creates a shared sense of urgency and consequence. The current threat to Super Earth has rallied the player base, echoing the excitement of previous key events.

7. A testament to Arrowhead’s success

Despite not being a Sony in-house studio, developer Arrowhead has managed to maintain one of the most successful live service games of recent years. With consistent updates and community engagement, Helldivers 2 has defied the trend of short-lived online games. The studio has even announced its next title will be independently funded, underscoring the game's commercial success.

With the Illuminate knocking on the door and Super Earth under siege, Helldivers 2 is experiencing a revival that few live service games manage months after launch. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, now is a prime time to suit up and defend humanity.

