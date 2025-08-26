Skip to content
Helldivers 2 pits players against dragon bugs in massive September update

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust

Helldivers 2

Players will fight inside Terminid hive worlds with underground tunnels

Gayathri Kallukaran
Aug 26, 2025
Highlights:

  • Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust launches on 2 September.
  • Players will fight inside Terminid hive worlds with underground tunnels.
  • New missions include destroying Spore Lungs and drilling for E-710.
  • Fresh enemy types introduced, including Burrowers and dragon-like roaches.
  • New “Dust Devils” Warbond arrives 4 September with weapons and gear.

Into the Unjust expansion arrives 2 September

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust, a major update arriving on 2 September. The expansion will allow players to enter the Terminid hive worlds for the first time, diving deep into underground lairs filled with hostile creatures.

According to Arrowhead, the goal is to “take the battle to our enemies’ homes” by exploring massive cave systems and confronting new threats hidden beneath the surface.

New underground missions

The hive environments will feature sprawling tunnel networks, with limited support available once squads enter. “You have to really plan before you go in to get all of your weaponry, because there’s no help from your Super Destroyer once you’re in the caves,” explained level designer Chris Brettman.

Two new operations will be available in these hive worlds:

  • Destroy Spore Lung – requiring players to transport a Hellbomb Backpack or heavy weaponry to destroy an alien structure.
  • Mobile oil drill mission – tasking squads with escorting a slow-moving drill to harvest E-710 resources.

Some cave systems will include areas where sunlight filters through, acting as checkpoints for resupplies.

New enemy types revealed

The update introduces several new Terminid variants:

  • Burrowers, which come in warrior, bile spewer, and charger forms.
  • Dragon roaches, insect-like creatures capable of breathing napalm.

The trailer also hints at additional surprises, including a vast dust cloud that Arrowhead has not yet explained.

Dust Devils Warbond launching 4 September

In addition to the new missions, a fresh Warbond titled Dust Devils will arrive on 4 September. This update will add new weapons and equipment, including:

  • AR-2 Coyote incendiary assault rifle
  • G-7 Pineapple frag grenade
  • S-11 Speargun
  • EAT-700 Expendable Napalm rocket launcher
  • MS-11 Solo Silo, a missile silo built into a hellpod with laser targeting

Players can also expect new armour sets, emotes, banners and cosmetic content as part of the Warbond.

A significant update for players

Into the Unjust marks one of the most substantial updates to Helldivers 2 since its release. By taking combat underground, Arrowhead aims to create new tactical challenges, forcing players to adapt without the support of their Super Destroyer and to deal with a wider variety of enemies.

With the combination of new missions, expanded enemy types, and additional equipment, September is shaping up to be a key month for the game’s community.

