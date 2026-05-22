How Does the IPL Stack Up Financially Against its Contemporaries?

The Indian Premier League started in 2008, and the first television broadcasting deal was worth over $1 billion. So, financially, there was immediate interest in the IPL and the media rights have since exchanged hands for large sums of money, with the most recent being worth over $6 billion. With that in mind, where does the IPL stand when compared with the other major sports leagues around the world?

Media Revenue

The current IPL broadcasting deal started in 2023 and will expire in 2027. Since 2008, the IPL broadcast rights have enjoyed an 18% compound annual growth rate, and the next media deal is sure to worth over $6 billion. In terms of media rights, the National Football League in the United States leads the way and although complex, the current broadcast deal is worth $110 billion over an eleven-year period. That equates to $10 billion per season compared to $1.5 billion per season for the IPL.

However, the IPL’s broadcast deal matches that of the English Premier League, which is fantastic when you consider the length of the season. The IPL is contested for roughly 8 weeks per year whereas the Premier League season runs for 9 months of the year, so it is incredible to think the IPL is matching the Premier League financially. Live streaming with interactive stats and fantasy games have added to the digital broadcast appeal of the IPL, especially for bettors. With the top IPL betting sites in India continuing to offer IPL markets and odds, including in-play betting, live streaming is becoming more attractive.

Team Value

The IPL is a franchise-based league, and each franchise is run as a private business. That allows teams in the IPL to earn money from several sources including shirt sponsorship, ticket sales, revenue share from BCCI, in-stadium revenue, prize money, and merchandising. At the time of writing, the richest team in the IPL is Royal Challengers Bengaluru valued at $269 million. Mumbai Indians are valued at $242 million, followed by Chennai Super Kings at $235 million.

Globally, the NFL continues to dominate in terms of the most valuable teams and as of 2025, Dallas Cowboys topped the list at $13 billion. National Basketball Association team, Golden State Warriors, were in second place with an $11 billion valuation. The first team outside the United States to make the list is Real Madrid at $6.75 billion, so there is a significant jump in value from the leading IPL teams.

Player Value

In the most recent IPL auction for 2026, Cameron Green was the most expensive player, bought for over $2.5 million. That does not come close to the most expensive soccer transfer in the 2025/26 season and Alexander Isak moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool for $165 million. So, there is a huge difference in the cost of signing players between the IPL and the top soccer leagues around the world.

However, when assessing financial information, we must remember the IPL is played over a much shorter period than the NFL and EPL. Often, soccer players are signed on longer contracts than IPL players, so that also makes a difference. We must remember the IPL has been running since 2008 and when compared to the NFL (1920) and the top tier of English football (1888), it is just a baby. So, considering the age of the IPL and season length, it is competing extremely well financially against its contemporaries.





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