Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rukmini Vasanth calls out AI-generated bikini images and warns of legal action

The incident has again raised concerns over misuse of deepfake technology

Rukmini Vasanth calls out AI-generated bikini images and warns of legal action

The actor also appealed to people not to share or engage with the content

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rukmini Vasanth said viral bikini images linked to her were AI-generated and fake
  • The actor said legal and cybercrime action is being initiated
  • She urged people not to share or engage with the manipulated content
  • The incident has again raised concerns over misuse of deepfake technology

Rukmini Vasanth responds after viral bikini images spread online

Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after AI-generated bikini images falsely claiming to show her spread across social media.

The visuals showed a woman stepping into a swimming pool wearing a green bikini in what appeared to be a professional photoshoot setup. As the clips circulated widely online, many users believed they were real.

Rukmini later issued a statement on Instagram distancing herself from the visuals and making it clear that the content had no connection to her.

"My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me," she wrote, adding that the images were "entirely fake and fabricated".

Actor says legal and cybercrime action is underway

In her statement, Rukmini described the creation and circulation of manipulated content as deeply irresponsible and called it a serious violation of privacy.

She said she and her team were taking the issue seriously and had begun legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading the images.

The actor also appealed to people not to share or engage with the content.

The incident once again puts attention on the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technology, particularly in cases involving celebrities and public figures.

Rukmini’s film journey continues to grow

Rukmini made her acting debut with Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni and later gained wider recognition with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Kannada in 2023.

She later added films such as Baanadariyalli, Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo to her filmography.

The actor was also announced as the female lead opposite Jr NTR in director Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. Rukmini, who recently drew attention for playing Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1, will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash.

deepfakesairukmini vasanth

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Kim Soo-hyun’s career-changing scandal now faces an AI twist as police question key evidence

Kim Soo-hyun is once again at the centre of attention

X/ pannchoa

Kim Soo-hyun’s career-changing scandal now faces an AI twist as police question key evidence

Highlights

  • Police in South Korea are seeking an arrest warrant for YouTuber Kim Se-ui
  • Authorities allege AI-generated audio and manipulated messages were used in claims against Kim Soo-hyun
  • The controversy followed the death of actress Kim Sae-ron and led to major fallout for the actor
  • Knock-Off, Kim Soo-hyun’s Disney+ series, remains on hold

Kim Soo-hyun at centre of case as police revisit viral claims

Kim Soo-hyun is once again at the centre of attention after South Korean police claimed AI-generated and manipulated material may have played a major role in the controversy that reshaped his career.

Authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for YouTuber Kim Se-ui, alleging he created and shared fabricated evidence connected to claims involving actress Kim Sae-ron.

Keep ReadingShow less