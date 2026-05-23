Rukmini Vasanth calls out AI-generated bikini images and warns of legal action

Highlights

Rukmini Vasanth said viral bikini images linked to her were AI-generated and fake

The actor said legal and cybercrime action is being initiated

She urged people not to share or engage with the manipulated content

The incident has again raised concerns over misuse of deepfake technology

Rukmini Vasanth responds after viral bikini images spread online

Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after AI-generated bikini images falsely claiming to show her spread across social media.

The visuals showed a woman stepping into a swimming pool wearing a green bikini in what appeared to be a professional photoshoot setup. As the clips circulated widely online, many users believed they were real.

Rukmini later issued a statement on Instagram distancing herself from the visuals and making it clear that the content had no connection to her.

"My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me," she wrote, adding that the images were "entirely fake and fabricated".

Actor says legal and cybercrime action is underway

In her statement, Rukmini described the creation and circulation of manipulated content as deeply irresponsible and called it a serious violation of privacy.

She said she and her team were taking the issue seriously and had begun legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading the images.

The actor also appealed to people not to share or engage with the content.

The incident once again puts attention on the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technology, particularly in cases involving celebrities and public figures.

Rukmini’s film journey continues to grow

Rukmini made her acting debut with Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni and later gained wider recognition with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Kannada in 2023.

She later added films such as Baanadariyalli, Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo to her filmography.

The actor was also announced as the female lead opposite Jr NTR in director Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. Rukmini, who recently drew attention for playing Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1, will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash.