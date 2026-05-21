Sara Tendulkar calls out body-shaming post: ‘This is not journalism, leave us alone’

Highlights

Sara Tendulkar criticised a social media post that referred to her as “moti”

She called the content “disgusting” and questioned claims of it being journalism

The post was later deleted, but Sara continued to condemn the incident

The episode has reignited conversations around celebrity privacy and intrusive paparazzi culture

Sara Tendulkar pushes back against a line she says was crossed

Celebrity sightings and airport appearances have become routine online content, but Sara Tendulkar has drawn attention to where entertainment coverage can cross into personal attacks.

The daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar publicly criticised a photojournalist after an airport video featuring her carried a derogatory caption commenting on her appearance.

The video, shared on Instagram, reportedly referred to Sara using a body-shaming remark while also mentioning entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar earlier this year.

Sara responded strongly on Instagram Stories, posting a screenshot of the content and directly criticising the account behind it.

‘This is not journalism’

Sara did not hold back in her response. Calling the content “disgusting”, she questioned the increasingly blurred line between reporting and online harassment.

In her message, she stated that such behaviour could not be labelled journalism and asked to be left alone. Even after the original post was removed, Sara suggested that deleting content did not erase responsibility.

Her public response quickly shifted attention away from the post itself and towards a wider discussion around accountability on celebrity-focused social media pages.

The debate around paparazzi culture continues

The incident has also revived questions around the changing nature of paparazzi content online. While celebrity coverage has long been part of entertainment media, many social media accounts now rely heavily on provocative captions and personal commentary designed to trigger reactions and increase engagement.

Airport appearances, once viewed as controlled public moments, increasingly attract intense scrutiny. In many cases, celebrities find themselves facing commentary focused less on their work and more on appearance or private life.

By directly calling out the post and naming the behaviour, Sara’s response has become part of a wider conversation about boundaries and whether some forms of celebrity coverage have moved beyond reporting and into intrusion.